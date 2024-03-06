SISTERS NETWORK® INC. CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF SISTERHOOD, SURVIVORSHIP AND EMPOWERING BLACK WOMEN IN THE FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER

HOUSTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its thirty years as a pioneer and the only black-led national organization dedicated to the black breast cancer crisis movement, Sisters Network® Inc. (SNI) will host a several events and programs with the goal of educating, empowering, and celebrating the sisterhood and survivorship support the organization has provided for Black women in the United States. To kick- off its 30-year milestone, SNI will host a virtual forum, Loving Our Sisters:

"A Candid Talk About Black Women and Breast Cancer on Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (CST), featuring special breast cancer survivors, CNN Anchor and Senior National & International Correspondent, Sara Sidner and Athena Jones, CNN National Correspondent. The candid discussion will be led by Lisa A. Newman, MD, MPH, FAC, Chief of Division of Breast Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine/New York Presbyterian Hospital Network.

The free virtual forum is generously supported by Lilly. To register, visit www.sistersnetworkinc.org

Also, to celebrate the 30th anniversary, Sisters Network® Inc. will launch a new website, host a 30 for 30 fundraiser, Pretty In Pink 30th Anniversary Luncheon on Saturday, October 5, 2024, in Houston, TX, and a special surprise during the National Black Breast Cancer Summit on October 4-6, 2024, in Houston, TX.

"As we celebrate 30 years, I am reminded of the courage and resilience of the countless Black women we've supported through their battles with breast cancer. We are proud that Sisters Network Inc. has remained true to our mission for three decades, a steadfast supporter to breast cancer survivors, provided innovative breast health education programs and outreach, sustained our operations and maintained our national footprint through our survivor-run affiliate chapters," said Karen E. Jackson, Founder/CEO, Sisters Network® Inc.

"For black women the sisterhood our organization provides is not just a bond, but also a lifeline in their breast cancer survivorship journey. Sisters Network Inc. will continue to stand tall as an organization of hope, strength, and a catalyst for change to support Black women nationwide. Most importantly, we will continue raise awareness, educate, and empower Black women to take action about their breast health and early detection, advocate for health equity, eliminate barriers and increase access to quality care," added Jackson.

Black women are 42% more likely to die of breast cancer as compared to white. Black women under age 35 are diagnosed at two times the rate as White women and more likely die at three times the rate.

Founded in 1994 by the remarkable Karen E. Jackson, a four-time, 31-year breast cancer survivor, Sisters Network® Inc. was born out of a profound need for a space where Black women could feel heard, educated, supported, and embraced by a real sisterhood. Jackson's vision emerged from her own journey battling breast cancer in 1993, when she witnessed the glaring lack of support, absence of culturally sensitive resources despite the alarming breast cancer mortality rate haunting Black women.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS AND MILESTONES:

First national black breast cancer organization founded in 1994

Only black-led organization with survivor-run affiliate chapters in the United States

Receives over 3,500 calls annually from women seeking emotional support, mammogram, and financial assistance

Host the only National Black Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run attracting over 4,000 participants annually

Walk/Run attracting over 4,000 participants annually Created award-winning Teens4Pink program and mobile app coming fall 2024

Hosted the first National African American Breast Cancer Conference in 1999

Hosted the first black breast cancer 10-city conference tour

Purchased and opened the "Sister House" in Houston's historic Third Ward in 2005

historic Third Ward in 2005 Launched the national Breast Cancer Assistance Program (BCAP) in 2006, Renamed Karen E. Jackson Breast Cancer Assistance Program in 2021

Launched the Pink Power 5-city tour to highlight Triple Negative Breast Cancer in 2022

SNI members serve on local and state boards and review committees

Recognized nationally and internationally by numerous media outlets, elected officials and medical institutions as a critical resource for Black women battling breast cancer

Invited to present at the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Conference, and the National Black State Legislative Caucus Annual Conference

Key referral resource by the American Cancer Society (ACS), Susan G. Komen Foundation, CancerCare, National Breast Cancer Coalition (NBCC), etc.

Sisters Network® Inc stands proudly as the largest and only national Black breast cancer survivorship organization and is recognized globally for its impactful work in the black breast cancer space. Guided by the organization's powerful national creed, "In Unity there is Strength, In Strength there is Power, In Power there is Change," Sisters Network® Inc continues to pave the way for transformative change in health equity.

For more information, please visit www.sistersnetworkinc.org or call (866) 781-1808.

ABOUT SISTERS NETWORK® INC.

Sisters Network® Inc. (SNI) was founded in 1994 by Karen Eubanks Jackson, 4-time and 31-year breast cancer survivor. SNI is the oldest, largest and the leading national Black breast cancer survivorship organization in the United States. Sisters Network® Inc. national headquarters is in Houston, Texas. The organization has over 25+ survivor-run affiliate chapters nationwide located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

