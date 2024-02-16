Sisters of Charity Health System Announces Retirement of President and CEO, Launches National Search for its Next Leader

CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sisters of Charity Health System today announced that President and CEO Janice G. Murphy, MSN, FACHE has decided to retire in 2024 after six years of dedicated service. She will step down once her successor has been appointed.

Murphy first joined the Health System in 2018 as Senior Vice President of Mission and Ministry. In 2019, she became President & CEO of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, leading it through the COVID-19 pandemic. She then took on her current role overseeing the entire Health System in 2021. Murphy focused on advancing the Sisters of Charity's mission and preserving their legacy of compassionate care.

"I am profoundly grateful to have led the Health System and furthered the Sisters' legacy of love and care," said Jan Murphy. "The time has come for me to retire and make way for new leadership, but I am confident the values and work of the Health System will continue on."

To find the next President and CEO to carry this important work forward, Sr. Judith Ann Karam, CSA, Congregational Leader of the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine and former President and CEO of the Health System, will chair the national search committee. The organization has engaged the executive search firm WittKieffer to identify qualified candidates.

"We thank Jan for her many years of excellent leadership and service to our Health System," said Sr. Judith Ann. "And we look forward to finding the next visionary leader who will build on our mission to serve the needs of our communities of Cleveland, Canton and South Carolina."

The Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine have served Northeast Ohio since arriving from France in 1851. They opened St. Vincent Charity Hospital in 1865. Over time, their health system grew to five hospitals, eldercare facilities and community outreach ministries in Ohio and South Carolina. As the health care environment changed and the necessity for consolidations took place and a financial model evolved, the Sisters of Charity Health System made strategic decisions to preserve their ministry, resulting in a move from acute care, including hospital sales, affiliations, and closures and the development of new ministries to meet the unmet needs of the community.

Today, the Sisters of Charity's core ministries include:

St. Vincent Charity Community Health Center in Cleveland providing ambulatory services on a health care campus moving towards meeting the social determinants of health;

Regina Health Center, providing skilled care and assisted living to religious, clergy and laity;

Rosary Hall, founded by Sr. Ignatia Gavin, CSA, providing the spectrum of services for the suffering addicted person;

Light of Hearts Villa, a senior living community in Bedford;

Early Childhood Resource Center in Canton supporting children and families through quality child care;

Joseph & Mary's Home, offering medical respite to people experiencing homelessness in Cleveland;

Healthy Learners, transforming child health in South Carolina; and

Three foundations that award millions in grants annually to reduce poverty, end homelessness and improve education and health outcomes in underserved communities Northeast Ohio and South Carolina.

Looking to the future, the Health System's next President & CEO will be tasked with developing an innovative strategy to ensure that the Health System is well-positioned to continue to serve the community and carry on the mission of the Sisters of Charity in perpetuity.

