Sisters Raise $1M for Their Personality Type Dating App

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- So Syncd, the dating app that matches compatible personality types, has raised a seed round of $1m to grow its user base in the US. The round is led by Upscalers investment club, with participation from KM Capital, a US VC firm and a number of angel investors.

So Syncd sisters: Louella and Jessica Alderson So Syncd is based on Myers & Briggs personality types

Created by two sisters, Jessica and Louella Alderson, So Syncd connects people on a more meaningful level. The app uses a unique algorithm, based on Myers-Briggs personality types, to match couples. Up until now, the Myers-Briggs test has largely been used in the business world, including by 89% of Fortune 100 companies. So Syncd is the first app and website to use it in the context of finding love.

Jessica and Louella set up So Syncd with the goal of helping people find love faster. And it's working. Despite launching during the pandemic, the unique matching algorithm has already helped over 460 couples fall in love, including two couples who are now married and more that are engaged. The sisters suspect that there are many more love stories that they don't know about too.

"We're delighted to welcome our new investors on our journey of building a better way to date," says CEO Jessica, an ex-investment banker. "Technology has come such a long way over the past decade yet dating apps are still based on looks. So Syncd adds the missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle: personality compatibility."

"I love Jessica and Louella's enthusiasm and passion for building So Syncd. I'm thrilled to be supporting them on their journey. They know their market well and are determined to deliver the best experience for their users to connect," said Yoann Benhacoun of Upscalers.

One of the key challenges of dating apps is attracting female users and, across the industry, nearly two thirds of users are men.

"We have a perfectly even split of men and women which improves the experience for everyone," says COO Louella, who helped scale a previous start-up to a valuation of over £1bn before setting up So Syncd. "We have a highly engaged user base. A match on our app is over seven times more likely to result in a conversation compared to the industry average."

So Syncd now has over 60,000 users and over three million messages have been sent through the app. The company launched a new version of the app at the beginning of February and has already seen its daily active users increase by 160%.

So is it the old adage of opposites attract or are you better off with someone similar to yourself? The founders explain that, after years of research, they've discovered that it's a mixture of the two that works best.

