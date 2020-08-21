SistersUnited4Reform Release Statement on Biden's Selection of Harris

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 20, 2020, SistersUnited4Reform released the following statement in support of former Vice President Joe Biden's selection of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate:

When former Vice President Joe Biden named Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate, Black women of the world entered the race with her. History was made. Regardless of our party affiliation or how we choose to vote, as Black women, this is history making for all of us.

SistersUnited4Reform stand with Sen. Kamala Harris to support her on this journey as only Black women can.

It was 401 years ago when African women were pulled from the bottom of slave ships and thrust forcibly from those vessels to toil American soil. None knew that we, the women who are their descendants, would ever be in a position to dictate our own narratives. But, because of the path they laid for us, inch by inch, step by step, we as Black women have taken a stand. We will no longer tolerate racism or misogyny, whether explicit or implicit. To that end, the Black women leaders of the SistersUnited4Reform Coalition not only congratulate our sister Kamala Harris, we stand with her to support her on this journey as only Black women can. Our sister Kamala Harris is all of us. When she is criticized, we are all criticized; when she is defamed, we are all defamed. We, as Black women, demand that she is treated with dignity and respect because she carries with her the hopes, the dreams, and the prayers that our foremothers carried to get us to this day.

We, as Black women, continue to ask that you reject the politics of fear, hatred, and division, and focus instead on the words that define us: Invite, inform, inspire, initiate, instruct, invest, innovate and include. Black women have long been the backbone of this nation. We are playing an active role in reclaiming this nation's conscience by putting to rest old ideas and preparing to birth a more just and fruitful land. This work begins now.

As she has said to so many young women so many times, we now proudly say, whenever Kamala Harris walks into a room, we, the more than 5 million Black women represented by the SistersUnited4Reform coalition walk in with her, whenever and wherever she enters.

Signed by: SistersUnited4Reform Coalition Presidents

The largest coalition of members from historic African American Women's Organizations representing more than 5 million women in the United States and globally.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Dr. Glenda Glover, International President

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Beverly Evans Smith, National President and CEO

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, President

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Rasheeda S. Liberty, International President and Board Chairman

The Links, Incorporated Dr. Kimberly Jeffries Leonard, National President

National Council of Negro Women Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Chair and President

National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Virginia Harris, President

Black Women's Agenda, Inc. Gwainevere Catchings Hess, President

National CARES Mentoring Movement Susan L. Taylor, Founder and CEO

The Girl Friends, Incorporated Margaret Gaines Clark, National President

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Danielle Brown, National President

Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Sharon Beard, National President

Black Women's Roundtable Melanie L. Campbell, President and CEO



PRESS CONTACTS FOR INTERVIEWS:

Cheryl Procter-Rogers, [email protected] / 847-454-7400

Kelli Sharpe, [email protected] / 615-415-9444

Related Files

African American.WomenLeadersCoalition_Statement.8.20.20.docx

Related Images

senator-kamala-harris.jpg

Senator Kamala Harris

SistersUnited4Reform stand with Sen. Kamala Harris to support her on this journey as only Black women can.

SOURCE Sisters United for Reform