Sistine Chapel Choir To Perform at Detroit Opera House Presented by Corporate Travel Service

Even prior to last year's sold-out performance in the "Renaissance City," the Maestro Monsignor Massimo Palombella expressed a desire to return. In Detroit, the world's oldest choir performed the finale of their historic 3-city tour arranged by John Hale, president of Corporate Travel Service. The last time the choir visited the U.S. was for a New York performance, 30 years ago.

Performing during papal celebrations, the 1,500-year-old Sistine Chapel Choir is the oldest and most respected choir in the world today. Officially known as the Cappella Musicale Pontificia Sistina, the Choir found its home in the Sistine Chapel during the Renaissance.

The Choir is comprised of a highly accomplished section of 20 professional adult singers and a treble section made up of 35 boys between the ages of 9 and 13, selected through rigorous auditions.

AEG Presents is producing the 8-city tour from Atlanta to Los Angeles, with Corporate Travel presenting the Detroit concert. "Last year, the maestro indicated Detroit was his favorite stop. That means a lot to us," said Albert Faraj, Chief Operating Officer for Corporate Travel.

The appreciation was mutual. Following the performance, Detroit Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron thanked the choir for "a great, great gift," and called them "evangelists of hope" leading everyone "through this great mystery of our faith with its beauty."

"This Renaissance music is powerful in its beauty; it communicates something about whom we are," explained Faraj. "Sacred music helps people encounter God by awakening their souls, making visible the invisible reality."

To illustrate this point, Faraj shared last year's encounter at a Tiger baseball game reception with a Detroit high school choir. The two choirs were initially tentative with one another until each performed a piece for the other. After, a local high school chorister went over to a young Italian chorister and through an interpreter said: "You are my best friend." Music transformed the gathering and enabled the choirs to connect.

Tickets on sale starting Friday, April 13th at 10 a.m. through Corporate Travel via Ticketmaster.

A privately-held, family business since 1965, Corporate Travel Service offers custom tours, group travel, event management, as well as religious pilgrimages, educational student tours, theme cruise production, and personal travel, and is headquartered in Dearborn Heights, Michigan.



Contact: Eileen Dluzynski

Corporate Travel Service

Phone: 313-565-8888, ext 174

e-mail: edluzynski@ctscentral.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sistine-chapel-choir-to-perform-at-detroit-opera-house--presented-by-corporate-travel-service-300628680.html

SOURCE Corporate Travel Service