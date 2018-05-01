SISU Launches Shorter Mouthguard For Non-mandated Sports

"You might think that it's counter-intuitive to create a shorter guard, but 90% of dental injuries occur to the top 6 teeth. GO is nothing like you have ever seen before. It's short, protective, and believe it or not, even more comfortable than any of our guards because of its smaller size," said Sassa Akervall, CEO and majority owner of Akervall Technologies, Inc - makers of SISU Mouthguards. "There is no doubt that the team behind SISU revolutionized mouthguard technology and set new standards for innovation. And with SISU GO, we've just raised the stakes."

SISU Mouthguards are incredibly thin, perforated sports dental protectors, made from a non-compressible medical grade thermal polymer. The non-compressible material enables SISU Mouthguards to outperform the competition in tensile strength tests, with results consistently at least 30% higher than those of conventional EVA material commonly used in other mouthguards. Powered by Diffusix technology, SISU Mouthguards deflect the impact forces and absorb the shock before it reaches the teeth. Engineered for functionality, the perforations allow for more natural airflow than conventional mouthguards. This increases breathability for better athletic endurance and improves communication on the field due to decreased speech obstruction.

The SISU Mouthguard brand is widely recognized in the athletic community as a better and more protective alternative to traditional bulky mouthguards. It has become known as the thinnest, strongest, and most comfortable mouthguard on the market. SISU Mouthguards are manufactured by Akervall Technologies, Inc (ATI), headquartered in Saline, MI. ATI is comprised of a management core, manufacturing facility, and R&D division, where a dedicated team of world-renowned scientists works tirelessly to invent new technologies in dental protection. ATI is recognized as one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in the United States for 2016 and 2017. Sassa and Jan Akervall are recipients of EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards (NE Ohio and Michigan).

