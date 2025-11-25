Sisvida Exchange Obtains U.S. MSB License, Advancing Its Global Compliance Strategy

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisvida Exchange announced that it has successfully obtained its Money Services Business (MSB) registration from the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), marking a major milestone in the company's regulatory development and long-term global expansion strategy. This approval strengthens Sisvida's presence in the North American market and enhances its credibility among institutional partners and traditional financial organizations.

Enhancing Regulatory Readiness for the U.S. Market

Sisvida Exchange

The MSB license is a foundational requirement for operating compliant digital asset services in the United States. Sisvida's registration reflects the platform's ability to meet expectations in areas such as anti-money laundering (AML), customer due diligence (CDD), fund-flow transparency, and operational governance.

In preparation for its U.S. regulatory onboarding, Sisvida reinforced several critical components of its infrastructure, including privacy-preserving verification modules, strengthened identity governance workflows, and real-time oversight systems designed to meet evolving regulatory standards.

A More Adaptive and Modular Compliance Architecture

To support operations across multiple regulatory environments, Sisvida has built a compliance framework capable of adjusting dynamically to jurisdictional requirements. This architecture incorporates:

Zero-Knowledge KYC (ZK-KYC) for secure, privacy-focused identity verification

Cross-chain data isolation policies to maintain asset-specific and jurisdiction-specific boundaries

Forensic-grade multi-layer audit interfaces for enhanced transparency

Adaptive authorization layers that align user permissions and transactional scope with local regulations

This modular design reflects Sisvida's broader goal: to provide a compliance backbone that scales seamlessly with global regulatory expectations.

Institutional-Grade Governance as a Core Strategic Pillar

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies worldwide, Sisvida's MSB approval strengthens its position as a platform capable of meeting institutional governance standards. The license enables deeper collaboration with financial institutions, analytics providers, and cross-border liquidity partners.

Timothy Harris, Director of Global Regulatory Strategy at Sisvida Exchange, commented: "Obtaining the MSB license represents a meaningful advancement in our long-term compliance roadmap. It reinforces our commitment to building a transparent, resilient, and regulation-ready market infrastructure that can support users and institutional partners across different jurisdictions. "He added: "As the digital asset space evolves toward higher governance standards, we believe that regulatory maturity will define which platforms are positioned for sustained global growth. This approval strengthens our ability to collaborate with regulators and financial institutions while advancing our vision for a more trusted and connected digital asset ecosystem."

Supporting the Future of Transparent Digital Finance

Timothy Harris emphasized that the MSB registration represents only one component of Sisvida's broader multi-region compliance agenda. He noted that the company will continue advancing its responsible innovation framework, prioritizing enhanced auditability, stronger operational resilience, and more seamless interoperability across regulatory jurisdictions.

As digital finance shifts toward greater institutionalization, Sisvida aims to take an active role in shaping a global market environment where technology, governance, and transparency work together to support long-term industry development.

About Sisvida Exchange

Sisvida Exchange is a global digital-asset platform dedicated to delivering secure, efficient, and intelligent trading infrastructure. Through high-performance technology, adaptive compliance systems, and transparent operational standards, Sisvida aims to build a trusted environment for retail and institutional participants worldwide.

