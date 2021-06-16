SIT Graduate Institute Offers a Variety of Scholarships to Support the Next Generation of Leaders

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIT Graduate Institute is proud to highlight three of its scholarships designed to help prospective master's students make the most of this moment and advance their training—the Alumni Advantage Scholarship, the Vermonter Scholarship, and the Northern Neighbors Scholarship.

These scholarships are part of SIT's longstanding efforts to provide financial support to as many students as possible, as scholarships are an essential tool to ensure that diverse identities and perspectives are represented within SIT's learning community and beyond.

"From the COVID-19 pandemic to climate pressures, racial justice movements, expanding crises—the potential for change is everywhere," says SIT President Dr. Sophia Howlett. "We are so pleased to be able to offer these scholarships to support students during this pivotal moment."

SIT Graduate Institute degrees provide the theory and practice needed to take on today's most critical global issues—whether students want to stay in their job and learn part-time or immerse themselves in one of SIT's full-time master's programs. All three scholarships are merit based and can apply to both part-time hybrid and full-time global SIT master's programs*.

The first scholarship, the Alumni Advantage, is an $8,000 award for alumni of The Experiment in International Living or SIT Study Abroad programs, to enable alumni to continue their learning journey within the SIT and larger World Learning community.

The second, the Vermonter, is an $8,000 award for applicants living in Vermont, where SIT's campus has been based since the early 1960's, when it was founded as a training center for Peace Corps. As a proud member of the Vermont community, SIT is dedicated to strengthening the Vermont workforce, advancing leadership skills within the state, and providing global opportunities for Vermonters.

The Northern Neighbors scholarships, seeks to extend SIT's global opportunities to its neighbors throughout the northeast of the United States. This $5,000 award is for applicants living elsewhere New England† or in New York state, neighbors to SIT's historic campus in Vermont, and it is focused on supporting globally minded citizens in these states.

To learn more about these, and other available scholarships, please visit the SIT Graduate Institute website. SIT is committed to ensuring all prospective students have the information needed to successfully access funding to for their graduate education.

"The world is waiting on the next generation of leaders," adds Dr. Howlett. "Change starts with their unique voices and ideas."

For all three scholarships, all applicants with demonstrated qualifications will be automatically considered for an eligible SIT scholarship. No additional application is required. However, qualified applicants may not receive more than one SIT scholarship.

* These scholarships are not applicable for SIT's Doctorate in Global Education (EdD).

† The Northern Neighbors scholarship is available to students residing in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Rhode Island.

School for International Training (SIT) is the accredited higher institution within the World Learning Inc. family, which also includes World Learning and The Experiment in International Living. SIT is composed of SIT Graduate Institute, SIT Study Abroad, and the International Honors Program.

SIT Graduate Institute, a pioneer in experiential education for more than 50 years, offers part-time hybrid and global master's degrees, certificate programs, and a doctorate focused on some of the most critical global issues. Fields of study include climate change and global sustainability, conflict transformation and peace and justice leadership, international and global education, sustainable development, and TESOL.

