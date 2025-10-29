Sit, Stay, Celebrate! Fetch Park's Dog Park Bar Opens in Philadelphia

Dog Friendly Social Hub Set to Open November 6 in Manayunk offering Dogsters® Ice Cream Style Treats for Dogs

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch Park, the trailblazing dog park bar concept, is officially opening its gates in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood on Thursday, November 6. The new location invites dog lovers and pups to experience the city's most exciting new destination for community and canine fun. Fetch Park is partnering with Dogsters® Ice Cream Style Treats from J&J Snack Foods to introduce a retro diner themed Doggy Ice Cream Parlor. Pups can enjoy delicious Dogsters, while their human companions indulge in classic snacks from the beloved snack food brand.

Fetch Park's Philadelphia location will offer an off-leash, mud-free, and safe play space for pups, all monitored by dedicated Woof Wardens. Similar to their other locations, it will also feature a vibrant calendar of weekly events. The indoor café portion of the space will include a southern-inspired food menu, along with craft cocktails and specialty coffee. Adding an extra dose of fun, the new Dogsters Doggy Ice Cream Parlor will give pups a cool treat to enjoy while their humans relax and socialize.

"We're thrilled to officially make Fetch happen in Philadelphia and introduce something truly special with our friends at Dogsters in a way that pays homage to the original diner that once stood here," said Stephen Ochs, Founder and CEO of Fetch Park. "Our mission has always been to create the happiest place people experience in their day, where dogs can play and people can connect. We can't wait for Philly pups, their humans and the local community to experience Fetch!"

Dogsters, known for their dog-safe, creamy treats, have previously delighted pups at Fetch Park's Georgia locations with pop-up activations. The partnership now expands to the Philadelphia region, giving local dog owners a new way to treat their four-legged companions.

"We're excited to bring Dogsters to Fetch Park's newest location in our own backyard and expand this partnership into such an enthusiastic dog-loving community," said Lynwood Mallard, Chief Marketing Officer at J&J Snack Foods. "The Dogsters brand is about treating your best friend and the new Doggy Ice Cream Parlor at Fetch Park in Philly is the perfect place to treat your pup."

The Philadelphia Fetch Park is located at 3720 Main Street, Manayunk. Entrance is always free for humans – no dog required. Dog access is available with daily, monthly, or yearly memberships. Fetch Park, along with Dogsters, will host a variety of grand opening festivities on November 6, including plenty of Dogsters samples for the pups.

For more information, visit FetchPark.com.

About FETCH PARK

Founded by Stephen Ochs, Fetch Park opened its first location in 2018 after a 5-year journey which included hearing "no" from 86 banks due to the uniqueness of the concept. Ochs was inspired by a personal dilemma: constantly having to choose between spending time with his beloved boxer, Oakley, or going out with friends. Determined to change that, Ochs envisioned a vibrant, community-driven space where dogs and people could gather, unwind, and enjoy a safe, welcoming environment together. That vision became Fetch Park – the first of its kind and the model for the rapidly growing dog park bar category. Fetch Park has been featured by The Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, ESPN, and more.

SOURCE Fetch Park; J&J Snack Foods Corp.