Site Impact and Google Cloud Partner WALT Labs Gear Up for Fresh AI Innovation in 2026

Industry leaders build on a rich history in the exploration of AI technologies that support modernization, optimization, and acceleration of growth

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Site Impact , a MarTech leader redefining how brands connect with consumers through advanced data, identity resolution, and multi-channel digital marketing, today announced it has reinvigorated its partnership with Google Cloud Partner WALT Labs , a specialist in cloud migration, data modernization, and AI-driven platform development.

The partnership between Site Impact and WALT Labs began over eight years ago and was deeply rooted in Development and IT Operations, with WALT Labs managing the company's cloud and infrastructure. Over time, support expanded into data platform modernization, large-scale cloud and collaboration tooling migrations, and ongoing operational reliability as Site Impact scaled.

Now, in 2026, this relationship has transformed into a mutual pursuit of growth, hand in hand, with the potential to accelerate AI advancements now and in years to come – especially in product development.

"Getting to this place of AI collaboration with WALT Labs didn't come without growing pains, as they had been hosting our platforms on hardware but decided to pivot. We could either give in to an archaic way of doing things, relying on racks and without the support of WALT Labs, or we could get with the program and move to the cloud," said Jennifer Gressman, CEO of Site Impact. "Through WALT Labs' guidance and expertise, Site Impact has catapulted into a new stratosphere, and 2026 will undoubtedly be marked by exciting developments in the AI space."

"Our work with Site Impact has always been about growing alongside the business," said Eric Sengbusch, CEO of WALT Labs. "What began as infrastructure and managed services evolved into a strategic partnership focused on modern platforms, operational excellence, and now AI-driven product innovation."

About Site Impact

Site Impact is a leading MarTech company redefining how brands connect with consumers through advanced data, identity resolution, and multi-channel digital marketing. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Coral Springs, FL, the company combines a proprietary identity graph, real-time analytics, to help marketers target with precision, optimize quickly, and scale campaigns with complete transparency.

Site Impact supports clients of all sizes, from Fortune 500 enterprises to fast-growing local businesses, as well as agencies that rely on our private label solutions. Every partnership reflects a customer-first mindset, measurable outcomes, and a commitment to using data responsibly and intelligently.

Guided by a team of experienced digital marketing and technology leaders, Site Impact has built a culture that values innovation, accountability, and creating the wow. This approach has earned recognition as one of Florida Trend's Best Companies to Work For and a three-time Sun-Sentinel Top Workplace, highlighting our belief that exceptional results start with exceptional people.

Today, Site Impact continues to invest in the future by expanding data assets, advancing AI-driven automation, and building solutions that help clients convert insight into action with speed, accuracy, and confidence.

To learn more about Site Impact, please visit the company's website and follow them on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube .

About WALT Labs

WALT Labs is a Google Cloud partner specializing in cloud migration, data modernization, and AI-driven platform development. The company helps high-growth and enterprise organizations modernize infrastructure, optimize data platforms, and operationalize AI through a combination of managed services, strategic advisory, and product innovation. WALT Labs works closely with customers to build scalable, secure, and future-ready systems that support long-term growth.

SOURCE Site Impact