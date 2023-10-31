Site Impact announces the appointment of Mr. Michael Conway as Chief Technology Officer

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Site Impact, a company providing multi-channel direct marketing solutions, announced today the appointment of Michael Conway, MBA as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Conway will be responsible for leading the technology teams, steering transformation initiatives, and ensuring Site Impact remains at the forefront of our industry.

Mr. Conway has been in technology for over 30 years. In his most recent role as the CTO at Bidtellect, Michael spearheaded the company's Product and Technology Divisions. In those 30 plus years Mr. Conway has been responsible for developing high-transactional systems, with notable experience at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and Celera Genomics. Additionally, he brings extensive experience in the Ad Tech/MarTech space through roles at Millennial Media, Verizon/AOL. Michael has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland.

Site Impact CEO, Jennifer Gressman said, "Mike brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the AdTech & MarTech space. He is a high-impact executive who will be the perfect addition to our expanding team."

About Site Impact:

Site Impact specializes in multi-channel direct marketing services. Their goal is to achieve measurable results for their clients ranging from Fortune 500 corporations, locally owned and operated small businesses, as well as advertising agencies who use their private label services. 

Site Impact's team is comprised of industry and digital marketing leaders who play a key role in the company's culture and our continued growth and success. Last year we were awarded as a "Top Workplace" by the Sun-Sentinel.

For more information about Site Impact, visit https://siteimpact.com/

