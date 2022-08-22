Site of World Energy GH2's Pioneering Green Hydrogen Project to Host Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau, Germany's Chancellor Scholz and Corporate Leaders

– Project Nujio'qonik to be one of the world's earliest and biggest green energy initiatives, putting Atlantic Canada at the pole position in the race for renewable hydrogen-based decarbonization –

– Canadian and German leaders to sign historic accord to urgently accelerate the scaling up of green hydrogen, bottling Canada's vast wind resources to deliver clean fuel where it is needed most –

STEPHENVILLE, NL and BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Energy, a carbon-net-zero solutions provider, together with its renewable hydrogen business unit, World Energy GH2, announced that the site of their new renewable hydrogen production and distribution project, Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador will host Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accompanied by key Cabinet Ministers this Tuesday, August 23. Trudeau and Scholz will be on hand to commit their countries to a historic accord to accelerate the growth of green hydrogen, a new source of clean, transportable renewable fuel made from wind and water, of which World Energy is on pace to become one of the first large-scale global suppliers.

Also joining World Energy at the event will be a wide swath of Germany's corporate leaders including:

Werner Baumann , CEO, Bayer AG,

, CEO, Bayer AG, Dr. Christian Bruch , President and CEO, Siemens Energy AG,

, President and CEO, Siemens Energy AG, Herbert Diess , CEO, Volkswagen Group AG,

, CEO, Volkswagen Group AG, Ola Källenius, CEO, Mercedes-Benz Group AG,

Dr. Burkhard Lohr , Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, K&S AG,

, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, K&S AG, Lena Lüneburger, CEO, Werkzeugbau Ruhla GmbH,

Philipp Maracke, CEO, FSG-Nobiskrug,

Prof. Dr. Klaus-Dieter Maubach , CEO, Uniper SE,

, CEO, Uniper SE, Prof. Dr. Siegfried Russwurm , Chairman Transatlantic Business Initiative, President and Chairman, BDI, Federation of German Industries, Chairman of thyssenkrupp AG and Voith GmbH & Co KGaA,

, Chairman Transatlantic Business Initiative, President and Chairman, BDI, Federation of German Industries, Chairman of thyssenkrupp AG and Voith GmbH & Co KGaA, Jens Meier , CEO, Hamburg Port Authority,

, CEO, Hamburg Port Authority, Cathrin Wilhelm , CEO, BINZ Automotive,

, CEO, BINZ Automotive, Dr. Ralf Wintergerst , CEO, Giesecke+Devrient,

, CEO, Giesecke+Devrient, Aditya Mittal, CEO, ArcelorMittal,

Markus Krebber , CEO, RWE AG,

, CEO, RWE AG, Martina Merz , CEO, thyssenkrupp

Leaders and proponents of other large-scale renewable hydrogen initiatives in Atlantic Canada including those from Pattern Energy, Northland Power, Brookfield, Belledune, Everwind, Buckeye, Evolugen, Source3, H2One and Fortescue will also be in attendance. It will be the largest gathering of its type ever assembled and will mark the birth of an important new industry. The Qalipu First Nation, the Miawpukek First Nation and other local Indigenous communities will also be participating.

In June, World Energy initiated one of the world's first and biggest projects in the nascent global push for green hydrogen. Capturing Atlantic Canada's vast wind energy to split water (H2O) into hydrogen and oxygen through a process called electrolysis, World Energy GH2 plans to ship resulting hydrogen to global markets starting in 2024, thereby bottling the wind to deliver clean renewable power at scale to where it is needed, most anywhere in the world.

"We have a moral imperative to act," said Gene Gebolys, World Energy CEO. "Our closest allies urgently need new sources of renewable fuels, and the world needs to make faster and better progress in developing viable alternatives to fossil fuels at scale."

"This project demonstrates what can happen when leaders come together to take real action," said John Risley, Chairman, World Energy. "We will accelerate the delivery of green hydrogen to global markets because it is so desperately needed. This project highlights the level of innovation, speed, coordination, and commitment needed to commercialize the solutions that will make net-zero real and achieve genuine results to combat climate change. Our project will serve as a catalyst for other green hydrogen projects in Atlantic Canada and around the world. We're committed to working with local communities to build a project we'll all be proud of."

Word Energy GH2's project is called Nujio'qonik, meaning 'where the sand blows' in the language of the area's Indigenous peoples. The project will harness Atlantic Canada's wind resources, which are among the best in the world, to produce three gigawatts of renewable power to drive the electrolysis of water to generate over 250,000 metric tons of hydrogen. Green hydrogen can be used to drive decarbonization in hard-to-abate sectors such as steelmaking, aviation, and agriculture. The project is expected to deliver 1,800 direct construction jobs, 300 direct operations jobs and 3,500 indirect jobs.

About World Energy

World Energy is a low-carbon solutions provider focused on helping the world's leading companies make their carbon net-zero commitments real. The company is delivering ever-better solutions at an ever-greater scale to efficiently cut, accurately account, and transparently report carbon emissions reductions in operations based in air and on water, rail, and road. Founded on Earth Day in Boston in 1998, the company has been commercializing, producing, and distributing low-carbon fuels for over two decades. www.worldenergy.net.

About World Energy GH2

World Energy GH2 is a subsidiary of World Energy which delivers solutions to those leading the push toward net-zero carbon transport. World Energy GH2's Project Nujio'qonik is a consortium of Canadian partners investigating the feasibility of the construction and operation of cost-effective green hydrogen/ammonia from wind power in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Project Nujio'qonik will be Canada's first commercial green hydrogen/ammonia producer created from 3+ Gigawatts of wind energy in one of the world's best wind resource regions. https://worldenergygh2.com/

SOURCE World Energy