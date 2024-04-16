Site Prep Among Fastest Growing Companies in America

Company building foundations featured on Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies List

GAP, Pa., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Site Prep, a foundation installation company in the Northeast United States, is featured on America's Fastest Growing Companies 2024 . The list by Financial Times is a compilation of 500 of the most rapidly growing private companies in North or South America. Coming in at #308 on the list, Site Prep has sustained an incredible growth rate of 121% in a three-year span from 2019 to 2022.

Now operating for a decade, Site Prep specializes in preparing sites and foundations for outdoor buildings such as sheds, cabins, detached garages, and gazebos. They are experts in creating a long-lasting foundation for new building owners. Many of their customers are buying prefabricated buildings or constructing a custom building and need a foundation. Site Prep is dedicated to helping homeowners prepare for the day that the prefab building is delivered or the construction crew shows up.

As they have continued to grow over the years, Site Prep has expanded their capabilities. At the beginning, they primarily focused on foundations. But since then, they have added services such as drainage systems, swingset bases, residential excavation and demolition. As they have added services, they have been able to reach many new customers.

When reflecting on what has made them successful, John Dienner, CEO, said, "Our top-quality and productive team of employees are a key reason. Because of them, we have been able to provide excellent products for our customers while keeping our prices reasonable."

Providing excellent service has always been a priority for Site Prep, as seen by their 5-star rating on Google. Serving people is part of their DNA and will be a priority for them in the future. "We will continue to look for ways to improve our service for our customers," says Dienner.

About Financial Times Fastest Growing List

The Financial Times, a world-leading news organization, creates an annual list of fastest growing companies that are headquartered in the Americas. Using data gathered by Statista, they choose the top 500 companies to feature in their FT ranking: The America's Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 article. Although the list is not exhaustive, the list gives a good look at which companies, like Site Prep, are leaders in their industries in the Western Hemisphere.

