Site Prep Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Continued growth powers site preparation company to second straight year on the list.

GAP, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For a second consecutive year, Site Prep, a garage and shed foundation installation company headquartered in Gap, PA, has been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #4181 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 112% for the period from 2018-2021.

A gravel shed foundation constructed by Site Prep.

Since its founding in 2014, Site Prep has primarily specialized in site preparation for outdoor structures such as sheds, garages, gazebos, and pavilions. The company has benefitted from strong growth in the outdoor living and home improvement categories, particularly in the storage shed industry. One of their top-selling products is a gravel shed foundation designed for prefabricated storage buildings.

Demand for the company's services was high during the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued through 2021. The rapid growth presented new hurdles, as well as new rewards. "It was challenging," said CEO John Dienner, "but rewarding to see new opportunities for our employees to grow into."

Dienner attributes the company's success to the "top quality and productive employees" who make up their team. "They are willing to implement new ideas and want to be the best in our industry," he said. The company has earned hundreds of positive reviews in the past few years, with many reviews specifically mentioning employees by name and thanking them for their work.

Dienner credits Site Prep's marketing team as another key to its success. The company has continued to invest in an online archive of how-to articles, DIY guides, explainer videos, and other resources. While providing "free-of-charge" information doesn't always result in a sale, both customers and do-it-yourselfers have shared positive feedback on the quality and depth of the company's website.

Looking ahead, Dienner hopes to offer additional site preparation services. "We're adding commercial and residential excavation to our company," he said. However, the company doesn't plan to leave its core services any time soon. "[We] plan to continue growing and strengthening our shed pad and concrete pad division," Dienner said.

About Site Prep

Site Prep is a site preparation company specializing in shed foundations, garage foundations, and small building demolition. Since 2014, Site Prep has been a leader in the developing shed foundation industry in the Mid-Atlantic United States. Site Prep is headquartered in Gap, PA, and serves customers in PA, NJ, MD, NY, DE, VA, and beyond. For more information, visit www.siteprep.com .

