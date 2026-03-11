SiteCapture Launches SiteCaptureAI to Power a New Era of Field Service Efficiency

Context-aware AI agent instantly analyzes jobsite documentation to automate field service workflows and slash operational costs.

OAKLAND, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiteCapture today announced SiteCaptureAI, a new product that brings AI-powered automation and intelligence to field operations. Built for organizations that install, inspect, and maintain assets, SiteCaptureAI helps field service teams sharply reduce operational costs and complete high quality work in a fraction of the time.

Field service teams capture enormous volumes of photos, videos, and documentation to verify work and maintain quality standards. However, reviewing this information still relies heavily on manual processes, making it difficult to identify and resolve issues in real time. Issues are often discovered only after crews have left the site, resulting in costly repeat visits, project delays, and operational inefficiencies.

SiteCapture has helped reduce operational costs for thousands of companies since the launch of its SaaS platform for inspections, quality control, reporting, and work management. Now, with SiteCaptureAI, customers can achieve a new level of efficiency and profitability with AI-powered automations that include:

Photo & Video Intelligence that provides critical data and insights, detects and tags objects and their condition, extracts key text, generates summaries, and transcribes video narrations

Field Reporting Verification that ensures required photos, videos, and data are captured thoroughly and accurately

Automated Quality Control that instantly verifies whether quality, safety, and compliance requirements have been met and flags priority issues

Real-Time Field Alerts immediately notify field teams of issues and provide guidance to resolve them while the team is still on site

Custom Workflows that allow operations teams to create their own AI automations tailored to their unique business needs

"Field service organizations are under enormous pressure to perform high quality work with fewer resources," said Kamal Shah, Founder and CEO of SiteCapture. "SiteCaptureAI makes that possible by automating some of the most time-consuming and error-prone aspects of field operations. By reducing manual work and automatically identifying and resolving issues in real time, we anticipate organizations can reduce the cost of quality control by up to 50 percent, maintain high standards, and complete projects faster than ever."

SiteCapture's customers in the home energy, property management, construction and other field service sectors are already seeing the benefits of SiteCaptureAI.

"SiteCaptureAI allows our QA/QC team to catch photo documentation issues before installation crews leave the jobsite," said Graham Horne, Installation QA/QC Manager at Powur, a leading solar installation company. "Ensuring all our quality control and finance partner documentation requirements are met the first time will drive significant efficiency gains for our team, reduced truck rolls, less rework, and improved first-time financing approval rates."

SiteCaptureAI is now available to organizations looking to streamline field operations, reduce operational costs, and unlock new levels of efficiency across their teams. To learn more or request a demo, visit sitecapture.com/sitecapture-ai.

About SiteCapture

SiteCapture is an AI-powered platform for field service and operations teams to document, verify, and manage work completed in the field. Organizations that install and maintain assets rely on SiteCapture to collect jobsite data, automate quality control, and streamline operational workflows. SiteCapture is trusted by thousands of companies to improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and shorten timelines on every project. To learn more about SiteCapture, visit sitecapture.com.

Media Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE SiteCapture