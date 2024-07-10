Sitecore Veteran Jason St-Cyr Joins Fishtank Consulting as VP of Engagement

TORONTO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Fishtank Consulting, an award-winning digital agency and Sitecore Gold Partner, proudly announces the appointment of Jason St-Cyr, former Director of Developer Relations at Sitecore, as Vice President of Engagement. This strategic addition represents a significant milestone in Fishtank's journey, reinforcing its dedication to delivering excellence in digital experience solutions.

Jason St-Cyr brings a wealth of experience to Fishtank, distinguished by his expertise in developer relations and his ability to foster strong customer connections. In his new role, he will focus on deepening client engagement and enhancing the educational aspects of Fishtank's offerings. Jason remarked, "Fishtank has a strong culture of sharing knowledge and building strong customer connections, which fits perfectly with my passion. In my new role as Vice President of Engagement, I get to join an amazing team and work towards our shared goal of educating and engaging with our digital experience customers."

The addition of Jason St-Cyr to the leadership team marks a transformative moment for Fishtank. His extensive expertise and innovative approach are set to drive the company's strategic growth and industry leadership, and his focus on education and community engagement will result in advanced learning materials and workshops, further elevating Fishtank's offerings. Jason's arrival heralds a new era of innovation for the company, ensuring the delivery of cutting-edge digital solutions and solidifying Fishtank's reputation as a leader in Sitecore.

Dan Cruickshank, President of Fishtank, expressed his enthusiasm about Jason's arrival, stating, "Welcoming Jason as our new Vice President of Engagement is a huge leap forward for Fishtank. Having been a long-time admirer of his work, I can confidently say his talent has few equals in our space. Jason's arrival not only signals our next chapter of growth and ambition but also reinforces our commitment to customers and positions us to lead the conversation in Sitecore customer education."

Fishtank remains dedicated to leading the industry in digital experience solutions. The appointment of Jason St-Cyr as Vice President of Engagement underscores this commitment, promising enhanced engagement, deeper insights, and greater success for clients in their digital endeavors.

About Fishtank Consulting Established in 2012, Fishtank is a leading digital consultancy firm focusing exclusively on Sitecore. As a certified Gold Partner and home to multiple Sitecore MVPs, Fishtank is recognized for achieving its clients' digital ambitions through bold innovation, meticulous execution, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. For more information, visit getfishtank.com or contact [email protected].

