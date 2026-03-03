SiteGround launches Coderick AI, making custom app development fast, accessible, and affordable for small businesses

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiteGround , an all-in-one platform offering small businesses solutions to build, host, and grow online, announced the launch of Coderick AI – a new AI app builder that removes the technical and financial barriers to custom software development.

Coderick AI is part of the fast-growing "vibe coding" movement, which lets anyone build sites and apps through a simple conversation with AI. But while most vibe coding tools stop at the prototype stage, Coderick AI goes further. The apps it produces are production-ready from day one, engineered to handle real traffic, real users, and real business demands, powered by SiteGround's enterprise-grade hosting infrastructure.

The versatility of the platform supports a wide range of use cases, from business websites and customer-facing tools to internal solutions like CRMs, project dashboards, and marketing tools.

The result is a dramatically compressed path from idea to impact. Businesses can skip the lengthy development cycles, eliminate the need for costly technical teams, and start solving real operational challenges almost instantly.

"For over 20 years, our mission has been to give businesses the best tools to build, grow, and succeed online. Coderick AI is our latest delivery on that promise," said Nikolay Todorov, CEO of SiteGround. "We are taking the power of custom software development – once reserved for those with deep pockets and technical teams – and putting it directly into the hands of small business owners and just about anyone with a laptop and an internet connection. This is about giving life to millions of new ideas, without writing a single line of code."

Backed by SiteGround's 20-year track record of enterprise-grade performance and industry-leading support, Coderick AI bridges the gap between AI-generated code and real-world deployment, ensuring that what gets built can actually perform at scale.

About SiteGround

SiteGround is an all-in-one platform, empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs to build, host, and grow their online presence. Drawing on its 20-year legacy as an industry-leading web hosting provider, SiteGround brings together high-performance hosting with AI-powered tools, including website creation, ecommerce, AI app builder, AI Studio, and email marketing – all designed to help businesses thrive in the digital world. The same enterprise-grade technology and exceptional support that earned the trust of 3+ million domains now power a complete digital ecosystem for modern businesses.

SOURCE SiteGround