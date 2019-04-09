Sitehands Appoints Doug Turtz as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate the Company's Next Phase of Growth

Turtz brings over two decades of telecommunications and technology sales experience to Sitehands. Just prior to Sitehands, Turtz was VP of Fiber Sales at Crown Castle. He joined Crown Castle from Lightower Fiber Networks where he served as SVP of Enterprise Sales and was instrumental in their revenue growth. Crown Castle acquired Lightower for approximately 7.1 billion in Nov 2017.

"Turtz comes to Sitehands at a pivotal moment," said Sitehands' Founder and CEO, JP Rosato. "We see the avalanche of opportunity in front of us and Turtz's background and impressive track record will be incredibly valuable as we continue to grow Sitehands and enter new markets around the world."

Turtz is pleased to be joining the team. "The Sitehands team has done an amazing job of exceeding customer expectations and is now positioned for rapid growth. I look forward to working with our best in class customers and partners as we expand."

Today's traditional IT field services delivery model is outdated, fragmented, costly and complex. Sitehands was built to revolutionize the way IT Field Services are delivered by applying a unique platform model to automate, orchestrate and oversee the delivery of services. The company's global platform integrates more than 15,000 technicians worldwide. All technicians are deeply vetted, certified, fully trained on platform and follow a standardized methodology to deliver services, allowing Sitehands to guarantee their customer's outcome and satisfaction every time.

With Gartner and others predicting a global 2019 IT spend of more than $3.8 trillion, Turtz's appointment is well timed to position the company to seize the opportunity ahead.

Sitehands, the world's first IT Field Services Marketplace, has bridged the gap between people and technology to create Field Services 2.0. With a global network of 15,000+ vetted and certified field service technicians and support for clients in more than 100 countries and 4,000 cities, Sitehands performs work for the largest Financial Institutions and Fortune 500 companies. While Sitehands is built for enterprise scale and compliance, Sitehands OnDemand is built to serve the unplanned and short-term IT needs any company encounters every day. To learn more, visit www.sitehands.com .

