Sitehands Appoints Steve Venezia as Head of Global Operations

"This role is essential in helping us ensure operational excellence and continuous improvement as we advance into our next stage of growth," said Sitehands' Founder and CEO, JP Rosato. "Venezia has a strategic mindset, is skilled in aligning teams across an organization and has a passion for delivering results. It is a tremendous privilege to have him on our leadership team."

Venezia joins Sitehands from Wells Fargo, where he was the SVP of IT Service Delivery. He has spent 30+ years advancing business management disciplines across enterprise technology infrastructure, including long-term investment strategy and implementation, workforce location optimization and the technology enablement of business functions.

Prior to joining Wells Fargo in 2016, Venezia was part of Bank of America's executive team for 20+ years. In his last role at Bank of America, Venezia served as Managing Director, responsible for Global Technology & Operations. He has also sat on the board of Habitat for Humanity and served our country in the United States Navy and Reserves.

"I am excited and eager to help further Sitehands' mission and success," said Venezia. "The team has incredible synergy and the company's passion for transforming the IT field services space is contagious."

Sitehands has a unique platform model to automate, orchestrate and oversee the delivery of all IT field services. The company's global platform integrates more than 15,000 technicians worldwide. All technicians are deeply vetted, certified, fully trained on platform and follow a standardized methodology to deliver services, allowing Sitehands to guarantee their customer's outcome and satisfaction every time. Taking operations to the next level of scale and operating efficiency, Venezia will play an instrumental role in helping Sitehands further its outcome-driven global delivery model.

Sitehands, the world's first IT Field Services Marketplace, has bridged the gap between people and technology to create Field Services 2.0. With a global network of 15,000+ vetted and certified field service technicians and support for clients in more than 100 countries and 4,000 cities, Sitehands performs work for the largest Financial Institutions and Fortune 500 companies. While Sitehands is built for enterprise scale and compliance, Sitehands OnDemand is built to serve the unplanned and short-term IT needs any company encounters every day. To learn more, visit www.sitehands.com.

