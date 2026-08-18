Siteimprove Achieves FedRAMP Ready Designation, Now Available on the FedRAMP Marketplace

Siteimprove Federal Platform now serves U.S. Federal Agencies with a digital accessibility offering

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove, a leader in agentic content intelligence, today announced it has achieved FedRAMP® (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) Ready status with Moderate impact level designation for its Siteimprove Federal Platform, a digital accessibility offering designed for government agencies.

The milestone advances the company's path towards FedRAMP Certification and expands opportunities to support federal agencies seeking secure, cloud-based accessibility solutions.

Federal agencies must meet Section 508 accessibility requirements for people with disabilities, while meeting increasingly rigorous federal security requirements.

Siteimprove Federal Platform provides federal agencies a comprehensive accessibility solution to identify, prioritize, remediate, and monitor continuously for accessibility issues to ensure agencies continue to serve everyone, meet standards and compliance requirements.

"Federal agencies need technology that helps them improve digital accessibility without compromising on security," said Siteimprove CEO Nayaki Nayyar. "Achieving the FedRAMP Ready designation is an important milestone in bringing the Siteimprove Federal Platform to federal agencies operating under some of the government's most rigorous security requirements."

FedRAMP Ready designation enables federal agencies to begin evaluating Siteimprove to support their accessibility program with confidence and trust; and knowing that Siteimprove's accessibility offering is progressing towards full FedRAMP Certification.

For more information, please visit Siteimprove Federal Platform | FedRAMP Marketplace.

About Siteimprove

Founded in 2003, Siteimprove transforms access to the digital world by providing an agentic content intelligence platform that unifies accessibility, analytics, SEO/AEO, and content strategy. Today, global 2000 clients across manufacturing, government, higher education, financial services, and healthcare rely on Siteimprove.ai, an agentic content intelligence platform to deliver both content that performs and that is compliant. Based in Copenhagen, Bellevue, Minneapolis and London, Siteimprove is a single, actionable source of truth for digital content and development teams across many of the largest global enterprises, government entities and learning institutions. Siteimprove is majority-owned by Nordic Capital.

Siteimprove Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Siteimprove