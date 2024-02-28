Siteimprove Launches New Innovations to Make Marketing Oversight Easier for Marketers Everywhere

New Siteimprove capabilities are designed with the current state of marketing in mind – helping marketers make impactful decisions that drive better conversions

BELLEVUE, Wash. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove, the leading platform empowering brands to stand out with accessible, high-performing digital content experiences, today launched brand new capabilities designed with the current state of marketing in mind – helping marketers to easily and confidently make impactful decisions that drive better conversions. Today's launch includes 11 major initiatives including AI Remediate, SEO Enterprise and Funnel Comparison that span across Siteimprove's holistic offering.

According to Gartner®, Inc., "seventy-five percent of CMOs report being asked to 'do more with less' in 2023, and the majority are readjusting their commitments to marketing's channels, resources and programs." We believe the launch of these new capabilities enables marketers to do just that, while also facilitating the seamless integration of AI workflows to free up their time for even greater creativity and innovation, while showcasing the tangible link between content improvements and actual business outcomes.

Here's the value we're adding to our customers:

AI Remediate – a continuation of AI Generate, now applied to code suggestions Web Ops teams spend hours figuring out how to fix issues and errors, which leads to teams being more "reactive" than "proactive." This means businesses have less time to invest in developing UX that drives business outcomes. With AI Remediate, Web Ops teams can get instant, AI-driven recommendations on how to fix errors on their website to improve SEO and Web Accessibility.

SEO Enterprise – Our SEO capability that offers the highest keyword limits available but also ensures rapid data processing, enabling businesses to stay ahead in the fast-paced digital landscape SEO teams now more than ever need greater support across the board to meet their SEO goals. With SEO Enterprise, marketers will enjoy an expanded and best in the market keyword cap of 150,000 keywords to match the scope of their marketing oversight needs.

Funnel Comparison – instant and accurate data analysis to improve decision making Whenever content marketing teams update landing pages or content on their website, they find it difficult to show how this change leads to a greater impact on driving conversions or visitors down the funnel. With Funnel Comparison, content marketing teams can gauge how their content performs based on how many conversions it generates.



"AI Remediate is a great way to assist developers who are still early in the learning curve of accessibility," said Jason Whitehead, Accessibility Consultant Specialist at Allstate Insurance Company. "AI is the future of everything, to ignore its benefits would be careless."

"At Siteimprove, we know that reporting on the ROI of marketing efforts, especially when it comes to the value of content created, is a notorious challenge," said Arjang Parsa, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Siteimprove. "In a landscape where marketing leaders are grappling with proving ROI, introducing workflow for acceleration and managing tighter budgets, we're confident our latest innovations will help them make impactful decisions that drive better conversions."

About Siteimprove:

Founded in 2003, Siteimprove empowers brands to deliver engaging, accessible digital experiences that not only perform, but matter. Today, more than 7,500 clients spanning manufacturing, government, higher education, financial services, and healthcare rely on the marketing performance platform to capture their users' attention, drive engagement, and grow operations. Based in Copenhagen, Bellevue, and Minneapolis, Siteimprove represents a single, actionable source of truth for marketing teams of every size and scale, from Series A to enterprise. A recognized partner of Optimizely, Perficient, Merkle, and Adobe among others, Siteimprove has garnered and maintains strategic associations with premier marketing industry leaders. For more information, visit us at siteimprove.com.

