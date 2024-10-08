Siteimprove To Acquire Leading AI Content Strategy and Intelligence Platform MarketMuse to Help Marketers Achieve Better Search Rankings, Close Content Gaps and Boost Content ROI

Siteimprove now offers an all-in-one solution, integrating SEO, Ads, content strategy, and marketing performance analytics to provide data-driven and accessible user experiences that maximize conversions

BELLEVUE, Wash. & COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove, a leading platform empowering brands to stand out with accessible, high-performing digital content experiences, today announced it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire MarketMuse, a leading content strategy and intelligence company that transforms how marketers research, plan and create content.

SEO is the foundation of top-funnel traffic generation and frequently serves as the initial touchpoint of the customer journey. At its core, effective SEO relies on high-quality content that not only captivates readers but also fulfills their search intent. However, a common challenge persists: The content creation process often lacks integration with SEO strategies.

According to the May 2023 Forrester Research report, The Definition Of "More from Less" In B2B Content Strategy and Operations, "businesses know that they're pumping out content that doesn't meet the mark: 61% say that one-quarter to three-quarters of their content goes to waste." Siteimprove's acquisition of MarketMuse directly addresses this challenge by fusing products to streamline the process from ideation to publication, ensuring content is not only well written but also strategically optimized for user intent, traditional search engines, and AI-driven search systems (like ChatGPT and others).

"Marketing teams need to have a seamless, intuitive process that brings out the best of digital accessibility, search and content," said Shane Paladin, CEO at Siteimprove. "Siteimprove's acquisition of MarketMuse will improve the entire content lifecycle and marketing funnel because we're now able to align the marketing team in one platform by unifying SEO, digital accessibility, ads, content strategy, and marketing performance analytics. This is our way of helping marketers ensure that in this next chapter of information gathering, search and content efforts always work together to meaningfully engage their audiences and drive business success."

Founded in 2013, MarketMuse provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions which drive modern content strategy and planning workflows from beginning to end. MarketMuse's Competitive Content Insights, Content Cluster Analysis, Content Planning and Content Brief products give marketers a competitive edge and takes the guesswork out of content impact and performance.

"This acquisition accelerates our mission to bridge the gap between SEO and content," said Jeff Coyle, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at MarketMuse. "As a part of Siteimprove, we now have an exciting opportunity to welcome the new era of search by delivering a market first solution that ensures SEO best practices are embedded throughout the content lifecycle, not just applied after content's published."

With MarketMuse joining the Siteimprove suite, Siteimprove is now the only provider to offer marketers a truly end-to-end solution, embedding content insights into all major Content Marketing Platforms/Systems (CMP/CMS) and Digital Experience Analytics (DXA) providers. This enables marketers to create high-quality, discoverable content that engages and converts audiences at every stage of the funnel to deliver measurable business results.

To learn more about this acquisition please visit: www.siteimprove.com/marketmuse

About Siteimprove:

Founded in 2003, Siteimprove empowers brands to deliver engaging, accessible digital experiences that not only perform, but matter. Today, more than 7,500 clients spanning manufacturing, government, higher education, financial services, and healthcare rely on the marketing performance platform to capture their users' attention, drive engagement, and grow operations. Based in Copenhagen, Bellevue, and Minneapolis, Siteimprove represents a single, actionable source of truth for marketing teams of every size and scale, from Series A to enterprise. A recognized partner of Optimizely, Perficient, Merkle, and Adobe among others, Siteimprove has garnered and maintains strategic associations with premier marketing industry leaders. For more information, visit us at siteimprove.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Neuman

[email protected]

About MarketMuse:

MarketMuse is a content strategy and intelligence platform that sets the standard for content quality. Our patented AI collects and analyzes your website's content to prioritize your best opportunities based on your authority and difficulty to rank. With MarketMuse, publishers, agencies and content teams own topics faster in the SERP, save time across the entire content process, and publish high-quality, helpful content every time. For more information, visit us at marketmuse.com

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Irvine

[email protected]

SOURCE Siteimprove