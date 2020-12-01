Sitel® Colombia to Open State-of-the-Art MAXhub, a Reimagined Contact Center Dedicated to In-Person Collaboration, Training and Development

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group®, a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced it will hire 11,000 positions in 2021 to meet the needs of rapid client growth in Colombia. In addition, Sitel Group is entering the Barranquilla market with the opening of a MAXhub.

Designed as a hybrid co-working center, the MAXhub is dedicated to in-person collaboration, training and development and employee engagement. Associates have access to socializing areas, computers and wellness spaces, and the site enables Sitel® Colombia to be part of the local community.

After successfully transitioning more than 85% of its workforce to its Sitel at Home™ model during the COVID-19 crisis—with 5,000 associates currently working from home in Colombia—Sitel Group is gearing up to hire thousands more in the region, leveraging its MAXhub model.

"As a result of the strength and flexibility deployed by our Sitel at Home solution and the high demand for work-from-home jobs, we continue to experience fast growth in the region," said Eduardo Endo, VP of Operations - Sitel Colombia. "Our MAXhub opening in Barranquilla represents our ongoing commitment to the employee experience, where we can support our growing network of at-home associates with tools and resources to stay connected while meeting business growth objectives."

The Barranquilla MAXhub—which is slated to open in spring 2021 offers an innovative space where associates can work, learn, grow and connect. The center will feature 1,500 square feet of co-working space, gym, cafeteria, library and training rooms dedicated to Sitel Colombia's English improvement program, MAX English.

"On the heels of hiring more than 5,000 associates in 2020 to support incredible client growth in Colombia, we are projecting to hire another 11,000 full-time and part-time associates in 2021—a 50% increase from 2020," said Mike Small, CEO - Americas, Sitel Group. "Leveraging our MAXhub model and flexible Sitel at Home capabilities create new career opportunities and expand our reach into new regional markets."

As a physical extension of Sitel MAX (My Associate Experience), the MAXhub is designed to deliver a consistent and connected employee experience for all employees, whether they're on-site or working from home.

