Sitel Group® a Named Leader in the Everest Group CXM Services PEAK Matrix®Assessment 2021

MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group® , a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 . This marks the ninth consecutive year the BPO has received this prestigious recognition, illuminating Sitel Group's steadfast loyalty and commitment to building stronger relationships.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a framework to assess the relative market impact, vision and capability of service providers. Through detailed evaluations of 39 CXM service providers featured on the PEAK Matrix® 2021, Everest Group generated three classification categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. Leaders demonstrate exceptional innovation and transition management in their engagements while enhancing technological capabilities through proprietary solutions, partnerships or acquisition. As a leader, Sitel Group is acknowledged for their consistent delivery of CXM services in the form of elite client satisfaction scores due to superior domain expertise.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized by Everest Group as a world-class customer service provider," said Laurent Uberti, President, CEO & Co-Founder, Sitel Group. "This acknowledgement is a testament to every meaningful connection Sitel Group has had a hand in building, and we look forward to working with high-quality brands to continue creating innovative solutions that reduce customer effort."

"Sitel Group has shown impressive growth in 2020 on the back of business expansion within existing and new customers as well as diversification into new geographies such as China and Greece," said Shirley Hung, Vice President, Everest Group. "Its strong global delivery presence, WAHA experience through Sitel at Home™ and digital capabilities through a robust partnership ecosystem and proprietary solutions enable it to meet diverse needs of clients in the post-COVID-19 world."

Learn more and download the assessment report here . For information about Sitel Group, visit www.sitel.com .

About Sitel Group®

As a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® empowers brands to build stronger relationships with their customers by creating meaningful connections that boost brand value. Inspired by each brands' unique vision and goals, we ask "what if?" applying our expertise to create innovative solutions that reduce customer effort.

With 100,000 people around the globe – working from home or from one of our CX hubs – we securely connect best-loved brands with their customers over 4.5 million times every day in 50+ languages. Whether digital or voice-based, our solutions deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints. Our award-winning culture is built on 35+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience.

EXP+™ from Sitel Group is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families: Empower, Engage, Explore and Evolve.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

