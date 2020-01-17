Sitel Group and Learning Tribes Named Finalists In Three 2020 Stevie® Awards

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group, a leading global customer experience management provider that delivers more than 3.5 million customer experiences every day, announced today it has been named a finalist in three categories in the 14th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Sitel Group was named a finalist in Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year for its submission of How Sitel is MAX-ing Out the Associate Experience. Sitel Group's learning and talent services expert group, Learning Tribes, has been named a finalist in two categories: Customer Service Training Product of the Year for What's in your wallet? | The power video training and Customer Service Training Team of the Year - External - All Other Industries for The Academia | Turning MyAcademy into a Learning Experience University.

"We're honored to be named a finalist in these three Stevie® Awards categories and be recognized for how we engage with and invest in our people," said Martin Wilkinson-Brown, Chief Marketing Officer at Sitel Group. "With programs like Sitel MAX and Learning Tribes' training programs, our commitment to and investment in our associates further align with our belief that the employee experience is the customer experience. We are proud of our accomplishments in 2019 and look forward to an even more rewarding 2020 for our employees, clients and clients' customers."

The honors are presented by the Stevie® Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows, including the prestigious International Business Awards® and the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers.

The Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie placements from among the finalists will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, February 28th at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 600 professionals from across the globe are expected to attend.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie® Awards, commented, "Every finalist nominee should be proud of the work they did over the past 18 months to be recognized by the judges. They should also be proud of how well they effectively communicated those achievements to the judges. We look forward to recognizing them all with Gold Stevie® Award trophies and Silver and Bronze Stevie® medals in Las Vegas on February 28."

More than 2,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes, representing virtually every industry, across 48 nations, were evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide, working within seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group's 80,000 people across the globe connect many of the world's best-known brands with their customers - 3.5 million times every day. As a global customer experience ("CX") management leader, we apply our 30+ years of industry-leading experience, and the entrepreneurial spirit of our group's founders, to deliver omnichannel experiences through voice, chat, social media and more to customers of our 400+ clients across all verticals – from Fortune 500 companies to local startups.

Our group's breadth of capabilities – powered by our ecosystem of experts including innso, Learning Tribes, Sitel, Sitel Insights and TSC – go beyond business process outsourcing ("BPO") to support each and every stage of the customer journey. We are redefining the contact center ecosystem and improving business results by pairing innovative solutions - such as self-care and automation - with the human touch, emotion, and empathy of our people.

As a CX platform, we are powered by experts to deliver tailored CX solutions to fit our clients' needs through our consultative, customer-centric approach, adding value at every touchpoint - regardless of location, channel, or time of day.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include HCL Technologies, Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

