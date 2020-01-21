Sitel Group Announces New Podcast Series EmpowerCX NOW

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group , a leading global customer experience management provider that delivers more than 3.5 million customer experiences every day, today announced its upcoming podcast series, EmpowerCX NOW, hosted by podcast veterans Joey Coleman and Dan Gingiss, hosts of their own podcast, Experience This! of which Sitel Group sponsored in 2019.

"EmpowerCX NOW is our thought-leadership and industry insights podcast curated around the theme Innovation Powered by Emotion," said Martin Wilkinson-Brown, Chief Marketing Officer, Sitel Group. "We're excited to partner with our friends Joey and Dan once again, this time in 2020 on our very own series. We look forward to this powerful tool for us to connect with both our current and future client partners on the state of the customer experience industry."

The 12-episode series launches on January 23. From social media to analytics, from AI to diversity and inclusion, EmpowerCX NOW covers trending topics in the CX industry featuring experts across industries.

"After our work with Sitel Group through the last two seasons of Experience This!, we're thrilled to partner with them for this full EmpowerCX NOW series," said Coleman and Gingiss. "We're looking forward to further exploring the vast arena of customer experience and talking to the best and brightest in the industry about how our emotions impact the way we're all continuing to move into the future of CX."

Episodes will launch every two weeks through June 28, 2020. Tune into EmpowerCX NOW, Sitel Group's podcast, on January 23 on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

About Joey Coleman

Joey Coleman helps companies keep their customers. An award-winning speaker, he works with organizations around the world ranging from small startups to major brands such as Deloitte, Hyatt Hotels, Zappos and Whirlpool. His First 100 Days® methodology fuels the remarkable experiences his clients deliver and dramatically improves their profits. His Wall Street Journal No.2 bestselling book, Never Lose a Customer Again, offers strategies and tactics for turning one-time purchasers into lifelong customers.

About Dan Gingiss

Dan Gingiss' 20-year career has consistently focused on delighting customers via social media, customer service, marketing and digital CX. He previously held marketing leadership roles at Discover, Humana and McDonald's. The author of Winning at Social Customer Care: How Top Brands Create Engaging Experiences on Social Media, he is a frequent speaker, blogger and Tweeter (@dgingiss).

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group's 75,000 people across the globe connect many of the world's best-known brands with their customers - 3.5 million times every day. As a global customer experience (CX) management leader, we apply our 30+ years of industry-leading experience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our group's founders to deliver omnichannel experiences through voice, chat, social media and more to customers of our 400+ clients across all verticals – from Fortune 500 companies to local startups.

Our group's breadth of capabilities – powered by our ecosystem of experts including innso, Learning Tribes, Sitel, Sitel Insights and TSC – go beyond business process outsourcing (BPO) to support every stage of the customer journey. We are redefining the contact center and improving business results by pairing innovative solutions - such as self-care and automation - with the human touch, emotion and empathy of our people.

As a CX platform, we are powered by experts to deliver tailored CX solutions to fit our clients' needs through our consultative, customer-centric approach adding value at every touchpoint - regardless of location, channel or time of day.

