Sitel Group Appoints Leading Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research Engineer Alexandre Lebrun to Board of Directors

Alexandre joins the Sitel Group board of directors at an exciting time as the company continues to invest in technology and services to revolutionize customer experience management. Specifically, Alexandre's experience with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, chatbots, natural language processing (NLP) and more will be a key asset in driving the Sitel Group in its mission to leverage data to create conversational value and meaningful connections for customers and their consumers on Facebook Messenger.

"Alexandre is a pioneer in AI, with extensive experience in customer service and we are excited to welcome him to Sitel Group's board of directors," said Laurent Uberti, CEO and President at Sitel Group. "We believe his strong experience and unique skill set will be extremely valuable as our group continues to grow and deliver more innovative, technologically progressive customer experience solutions to clients."

Alexandre Lebrun has more than 15 years of experience in the AI field with some of the most well-known companies in the NLP and conversational interface market, including Wit.ai, an AI platform that makes it easy for developers to create applications that users can talk to in natural language. He co-founded and led the company as CEO until its acquisition by Facebook in 2015. Prior to co-founding Wit.ai, Alexandre was the founder and CEO of VirtuOz, the pioneer and leader in virtual agents for customer service.

"Sitel Group is transforming the customer experience through innovative solutions while also improving the state of the world in which we live," said Alexandre Lebrun. "I am honored to serve on its board of directors, and I am excited to collaborate with a company that's using AI to push the boundaries of customer experience."

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group is one of the largest customer experience management companies in the world. The group is comprised of industry-leading firms providing business process outsourcing, digital marketing, training and talent management, technology and innovation, consulting and analytics solutions.

With subsidiaries such as Sitel, TSC, Learning Tribes, Extens Consulting, Sitel Insights and Novagile, the group's services are leveraged across geographies, verticals and all stages of the end-to-end customer journey, helping clients effectively harness the industry's explosive digital transformation and consistently deliver outstanding customer experiences.

With over 30 years of industry-leading experience, Sitel Group's 75,000 associates service over 400 clients – Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses – through its network of more than 150 offices in 25 countries.

