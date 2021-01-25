Sitel Group® Celebrates International Day of Education Through Support of Plan International, the Association for Childhood Education International and the World Literacy Foundation

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group® , a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced its commitment to education as part of its go-forward corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy with donations to Plan International, the Association for Childhood Education International and the World Literacy Foundation in celebration of International Day of Education on January 24. Sitel Group is donating a total of $50,000 to be split amongst these three organizations.

"International Day of Education is an important time to recognize the role of education in creating an inclusive and equitable society particularly in the communities in which our people live and work," said Olivier Camino, Global COO, Sitel Group. "Sitel Group is a people-oriented business, and we have always focused on education and development for our own employees. However, it's critical that we take this focus a step further to ensure our communities are receiving the resources they need to provide successful educational programs to those in need."

This holiday season, Sitel Group asked their customers which organizations they wanted the company to donate to, and they voted:

Plan International : An international nonprofit organization fighting for girls' rights and working to tear down barriers of gender inequality.

Education and development are at the core of Sitel Group's CSR mission and extend beyond its 90,000 employees. Sitel Group is enabling career readiness and preparation for the future of work within their communities through various programs around the globe including impact sourcing, language improvement programs, Empower Centers for Families and more. Additionally, Sitel Group is providing employees with more opportunity for internal training pathways through several learning and development initiatives and programs.

With a focus on education, Sitel Group is working to create lifelong learning with opportunities for education and training for students, employees, employees' families and customers.

