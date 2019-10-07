Sitel Group Further Invests in Employee Experience with the Launch of Sitel MAX

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group , a leading global customer experience (CX) management company, today announced the launch of its Sitel My Associate Experience (MAX) program. Harnessing the collective genius of its employees, from frontline agents to leadership, Sitel MAX will help shape and improve the employee experience with a people-centric approach.

Sitel Group celebrated MAX Day on October 1 by welcoming the first 2,600 associates, from an applicant pool of more than 8,000, into a community of insiders and experts to set the foundation for the project.

"Our group's belief that the associate experience is the customer experience is seeded even more with MAX," said Olivier Camino, COO & founding partner, Sitel Group. "We have always been committed to empowering our people and, in an industry historically described as a transactional business, we are proud to be a CX leader that builds with and for our people - going the extra mile to enhance our culture. By ensuring our people are at the heart of our Sitel story, listening to and engaging with our associates, we are getting closer to our people and closer to our clients and their customers."

Sitel MAX is built around improving the associate experience, across its culture, technology, processes, and working environment, in a tangible way through digital, technology and social interfaces to bring further value for the Sitel Group's associates. With the improvement of the associate experience, Sitel's people will be even more engaged to deliver better, premium CX for its 400+ clients. Through crowdsourcing and co-creation activities as part of the design-thinking framework of Sitel MAX, new solutions will be developed to benefit Sitel's associates and clients.

"We're putting our innovation roadmap in the hands and minds of our people," said Camino.

This Customer Service Week 2019, Sitel celebrates its associates around the globe by sharing their experiences and stories via the group's "Empowered voices." initiative and through social media with #SitelLife. For job opportunities, interested candidates can visit jobs.sitel.com for more information.

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group's 75,000 people across the globe connect many of the world's best-known brands with their customers - 3.5 million times every day. As a global customer experience (CX) management leader, we apply our 30+ years of industry-leading experience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our group's founders to deliver omnichannel experiences through voice, chat, social media and more to customers of our 400+ clients across all verticals – from Fortune 500 companies to local startups.

Our group's breadth of capabilities – powered by our ecosystem of experts including Innso, Learning Tribes, Sitel, Sitel Insights and TSC – go beyond business process outsourcing (BPO) to support every stage of the customer journey. We are redefining the contact center and improving business results by pairing innovative solutions - such as self-care and automation - with the human touch, emotion and empathy of our people.

As a CX platform, we are powered by experts to deliver tailored CX solutions to fit our clients' needs through our consultative, customer-centric approach adding value at every touchpoint - regardless of location, channel or time of day.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

