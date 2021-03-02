Sitel Group® Honored as a Top Military Friendly® Employer

MIAMI, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group®, a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, has been named one of the nation's Top Military Friendly® Employers by VIQTORY, an organization that connects members of the military with employers across the U.S.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer," said Mike Small, CEO, Sitel Group – Americas. "We value the integrity, leadership, and accountability that our military members, veterans and their families bring to our organization. Their talents and experiences provide us with unparalleled knowledge that gives us a competitive edge in delivering exceptional service for our customers. We appreciate their commitment to serving our country and now their service to our company and customers."

Since 2017, Sitel Group has grown its employed veteran community 100% each year in the U.S. Earning top honors in the $1 to $5 billion annual revenue category, Sitel Group continues honoring its veterans through its commitment, effort and success to creating sustainable and meaningful opportunities for the military community. The group's veteran appreciation extends to its rewards, including leave with continuation of benefits, deployment coverage as well as on the job training, coaching and mentoring.

Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Hundreds of companies participated in the Military Friendly® Employers portion of the 2021 Military Friendly® Companies survey. Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

About Sitel Group®

As a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® partners with the world's best-loved brands, from Fortune 500 companies to local startups, to design, build and deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints.

With 90,000 people working across the globe – at home, in contact centers and within MAXhubs – we securely connect brands with their customers over 4.5 million times every day in 50+ languages, driving our clients' digital CX strategies forward. Powered by our global strength, local expertise and proprietary technologies, we deliver tailored solutions to fit clients' needs through a consultative, customer-centric approach.

EXP+™, Sitel Group's Enterprise Experience Platform, is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families: Empower, Engage, Explore and Evolve.

With our award-winning culture built on 35+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience, we improve business results by pairing innovative design thinking and digital solutions – including self-service, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and data-driven analytics – with the expertise, emotion and empathy of our people to Create Connection. Value Conversation.

Learn more at www.sitel.com

About Military Friendly® Employers

The Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, the input of military employees, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly ® Employers survey from participating companies.

The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weightings were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young. The survey is administered for free and is open to companies that have hired veterans in the past 12 months. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

