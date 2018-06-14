Sitel Group Immediately Hiring 175 Full-Time Positions in Norman, Oklahoma Customer Experience Center

Interested applicants can visit jobs.sitel.com for more information and enter the keyword "Norman," or apply in person on June 18th. Applicants will have the opportunity to meet with the site's leadership team, explore the various employment opportunities and participate in open interviews.

When: Monday, June 18, 2018

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 2701 Technology Pl., Norman, OK 73071

"We are looking for bright, talented individuals who want an opportunity to provide memorable experiences for their customers," said Lynda Lukens, Site Director, Sitel.

The company offers paid pre-licensing training as well as multiple career paths, benefits for full time associates and a chance for new hires to work their way toward new opportunities; in fact, 93 percent of our leadership positions are currently filled via internal talent.

"Our site is growing and we want to fill it with 175 associates who desire to learn about the insurance industry and can support our client's customer experience needs," says Lukens. "This is a place where you can launch a career, receive paid training and build lifelong skills."

If a candidate is located more than 50 miles from a physical location, Sitel Work @ Home Solutions™ employs more than 3,800 associates using a virtual platform. For more information on Sitel's Work @ Home Solutions™, visit www.sitel.com/career-work-from-home.

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group is one of the largest customer experience companies in the world. The group is comprised of industry-leading firms providing business process outsourcing, digital marketing, training and talent management, technology and innovation, consulting and analytics solutions.

With subsidiaries such as Sitel, TSC, Learning Tribes, Extens Consulting, Sitel Insights and Novagile, the group's services are leveraged across geographies, verticals and all stages of the end-to-end customer journey, helping clients effectively harness the industry's explosive digital transformation and consistently deliver outstanding customer experiences.

With over 30 years of industry-leading experience, Sitel Group's 75,000 associates service over 400 clients – Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses – through its network of more than 150 offices in 25 countries.

