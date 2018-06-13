Sitel Group Immediately Hiring 300 Full-Time Positions in Pompano Customer Experience Center

Interested applicants should visit jobs.sitel.com and enter the keyword "Pompano" or attend the two-day career fair taking place at the Sitel Group Pompano location. Applicants will have the opportunity to meet with the site team and explore the various employment opportunities.

When : Wednesday - Thursday, June 20 – 21, 2018

Time : 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address : 2500 NW 19th St, Pompano Beach, Florida.

"This is an exciting time for Pompano as we open this state-of-the-art facility and fill it with high-performing associates who want to put their compassion and talents to work for one of the world's largest retailers," said Diana Grandinetti, Vice President of Operations, Sitel Group. "We are looking for advocates, coaches, trainers and operations managers to help lead our contact center into the future!"

The Sitel Group offers paid training, benefits and opportunities for growth and career advancements from within. The company offers multiple career paths and a chance for new hires to work their way toward new opportunities; in fact, 93 percent of our non-agent positions are currently filled via internal talent.

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group is one of the largest customer experience management companies in the world. The group is comprised of industry-leading firms providing business process outsourcing, digital marketing, training and talent management, technology and innovation, consulting and analytics solutions.

With subsidiaries such as Sitel, TSC, Learning Tribes, Extens Consulting, Sitel Insights and Novagile, the group's services are leveraged across geographies, verticals and all stages of the end-to-end customer journey, helping clients effectively harness the industry's explosive digital transformation and consistently deliver outstanding customer experiences.

With over 30 years of industry-leading experience, Sitel Group's 75,000 associates service over 400 clients – Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses – through its network of more than 150 offices in 25 countries.

