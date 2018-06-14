Sitel Group Immediately Hiring Full-Time Positions in Amarillo Customer Experience Center

Interested applicants can visit jobs.sitel.com for more information and enter the keyword "Amarillo," or apply in person on June 19th. Applicants will have the opportunity to meet with the site team, explore the various employment opportunities and participate in open interviews.

When: Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 4945 Canyon Dr, Amarillo, Texas

"We are looking for top-notch contact center associates who want to put their compassion and talents to work for one of our insurance clients," said Robert Jobe, Site Director, Sitel.

The company offers paid pre-licensing training, with pay increases after successfully passing the licensing exam. In addition, Sitel offers multiple career paths, benefits for full time associates and a chance for new hires to work their way toward new opportunities; in fact, 93 percent of our leadership positions are currently filled via internal talent.

"We are really excited about bringing on passionate individuals who can support our client's customer experience needs," says Jobe. "We want people with or without insurance experience to join our team. We are committed to getting you the training you need to obtain your insurance license at no cost to you. This is a chance to start a career in the insurance industry with a growing organization."

If a candidate is located more than 50 miles from a physical location, Sitel Work @ Home Solutions™ employs more than 3,800 associates using a virtual platform. For more information on Sitel's Work @ Home Solutions™, visit www.sitel.com/career-work-from-home.

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group is one of the largest customer experience companies in the world. The group is comprised of industry-leading firms providing business process outsourcing, digital marketing, training and talent management, technology and innovation, consulting and analytics solutions.

With subsidiaries such as Sitel, TSC, Learning Tribes, Extens Consulting, Sitel Insights and Novagile, the group's services are leveraged across geographies, verticals and all stages of the end-to-end customer journey, helping clients effectively harness the industry's explosive digital transformation and consistently deliver outstanding customer experiences.

With over 30 years of industry-leading experience, Sitel Group's 75,000 associates service over 400 clients – Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses – through its network of more than 150 offices in 25 countries.

To learn more, visit www.sitel.com or join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

