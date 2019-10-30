Sitel Group Keynotes, Sponsors CallMiner's LISTEN 2019 Event for Second Consecutive Year

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group, one of the largest customer experience (CX) management companies in the world, today announced their executive participation in LISTEN 2019, CallMiner's annual conference for customer engagement analytics held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida November 4-6, 2019.

As a global CX leader, innovator and analytics expert in the industry, several Sitel Group executives and Sitel Insights team members are presenting at the upcoming event, including:

Mike Small , CEO - Americas , is delivering an executive keynote track titled, "Listen & Learn: Leveraging Data to Enhance the Human CX," on Tuesday, November 5 from 12:45-1:30 p.m. In his keynote, he will offer Sitel Group's vision of technology versus the human experience and how leveraging data insights drives better employee experiences and customer experiences.

"We're thrilled to join industry experts, analysts and other thought leaders at LISTEN 2019, CallMiner's annual conference," said Mike Small, CEO - Americas, Sitel Group. "At Sitel Group, we continue to push the innovation boundaries between speech analytics and customer experience. The LISTEN 2019 conference is an event where we'll learn about some of the latest in speech technology software and how we can apply the most innovative solutions to our client's programs to help them build greater customer loyalty and improve customer experiences."

As a second-year platinum sponsor of CallMiner's LISTEN, Sitel Group is a featured exhibitor, providing a chance for attendees to connect with leaders in CX management and learn more about the group's capabilities and advancements in technology impacting the industry. To learn more about Sitel Group's participation at the event, click here .

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group's 75,000 people across the globe connect many of the world's best-known brands with their customers - 3.5 million times every day. As a global customer experience (CX) management leader, we apply our 30+ years of industry-leading experience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our group's founders to deliver omnichannel experiences through voice, chat, social media and more to customers of our 400+ clients across all verticals – from Fortune 500 companies to local startups.

Our group's breadth of capabilities – powered by our ecosystem of experts including Innso, Learning Tribes, Sitel, Sitel Insights and TSC – go beyond business process outsourcing (BPO) to support every stage of the customer journey. We are redefining the contact center and improving business results by pairing innovative solutions - such as self-care and automation - with the human touch, emotion and empathy of our people.

As a CX platform, we are powered by experts to deliver tailored CX solutions to fit our clients' needs through our consultative, customer-centric approach adding value at every touchpoint - regardless of location, channel or time of day.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

