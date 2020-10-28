Sitel Group Launches New Global Employee Value Proposition To Support Associates To Learn, Lead & Grow

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group® , a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced its new recruitment marketing campaign and Employee Value Proposition (EVP): Learn, Lead & Grow. To ensure the new EVP embodied the innovative culture of Sitel Group as well as the values associates deem most critical to the employee experience, the EVP was voted on by Sitel Group employees in the MAX community.

"With Sitel Group's focus on improving the associate experience, our EVP is a commitment and promise to our people that we will continue to nurture our culture by providing our associates with opportunities for development, the freedom to be a leader and lead by example and grow their career," said Olivier Camino, global COO & co-founder, Sitel Group.

In response to clients' demand and growth, Sitel Group has hired tens of thousands of associates around the world to grow the company to over 90,000 people in 2020 and has plans to hire an additional thousand of full and part-time associates in 2021, due to its success in responding to clients' needs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following Sitel Group's recent launch of its new brand message Create Connection. Value Conversation. , which defines what Sitel Group does and how it does it, the company's EVP was created to help give associates a clearer picture of what the company prioritizes and the initiatives they are taking to improve the associate experience. In this period of global uncertainty, Sitel Group remains committed to strengthening its employee engagement, learning and enrichment programs.

The EVP is composed of five pillars representing important aspects of Sitel Group's associate commitment – opportunities for growth, a strong employee culture, an engaging and interactive community, ample rewards and recognition and Sitel MAX - a responsive and open Sitel global community available for honest feedback, suggestions and new innovative ideas.

"Whether we're improving training, spearheading new learning and development programs, or diversifying our recruitment pools and promoting work-life balance, we are investing in the happiness of our associates because we know and understand the importance of the employee experience," added Camino.

Learn more about Sitel Group's EVP here .

