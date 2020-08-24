Sitel Group Named a Finalist for BPO Solution of the Year

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sitel Group, a leading global customer experience (CX) management provider that delivers more than 3.5 million customer experiences every day, announced it has been selected as a finalist in the BPO Solution of the Year category for Customer Contact Week's (CCW) 2020 Excellence Awards.

The CCW Excellence Awards honor, recognize and promote the most innovative contact center solutions, teams and executives who have made a commitment to driving superior contact center and CX performance. The awards are dedicated to recognizing world-class thinking, creativity and execution across the full spectrum of contact center functions.

"We're honored to be selected as a finalist by Customer Contact Week for the BPO Solution of the year category," said Ryan Maund, Chief Product and Innovation Officer at Sitel Group. "We're taking bold leaps toward disrupting the BPO industry and advancing standards in customer experience. By leveraging different technologies, such as robotic process automation, machine learning, analytics and more, we're building a more intelligent, informed future for the industry. This recognition acknowledges the strides we've made to transform the industry and provide the best experiences for our clients and their customers."

CCW will announce the winners Tuesday, August 25 at a virtual awards ceremony. To find out more about the CCW Excellence Awards, visit https://ccwathome.customercontactweekdigital.com/ .

