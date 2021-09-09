Sitel Group® Named as Finalists Across 10 Categories in the European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards

COVENTRY, England, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group®, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, is proud to announce it has been named a finalist across 10 categories in the European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards (ECCCSAs) 2021 as it marks the 21st year of the competition.

Sitel Group is delighted to have been accredited so widely in the ECCCAs 21st year, with the competition being the longest-running and largest awards programme in the customer contact industry, which recognises organisations across Europe that are leading the way in delivering exceptional service to customers.

Sitel Group is a leader in the global customer experience sector, offering a wide range of products and solutions for its more than 700 customers and delivers more than 8 million experiences every day. After a thorough judging process, the company's innovation within the CX industry has been recognised in a range of categories, including:

Most Effective Management of Peak Demand – John Lewis & Sitel® UK&I

& Sitel® UK&I Best Outsourcing Partnership – John Lewis Partnership & Sitel® UK&I

Best Supporting Team Sitel – Sitel® Portugal

Best Flexible Working Approach – Virgin Media Sitel® UK&I

Great Place To Work – Sitel® Serbia

Best Health and Wellbeing Programme – SitelFit

Best New Contact Centre – Sitel® Greece

Best Multi-Lingual Contact Centre – Sitel® Portugal

Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year - Vivino & Sitel® Portugal

Best Pan European Contact Centre – Sitel® Portugal & Sitel® Greece

"We are delighted to have been named finalists across 10 categories in the most prestigious awards in the customer experience industry in Europe," said Olivier Camino, Global COO at Sitel Group. "As we have throughout our 25-year journey, we strive to provide innovative solutions to enhance the CX journey for our customers. Additionally, we recognise that the employee experience is the customer experience – and it continues to be fundamental to the company's mission to continue to support our employees, particularly in such a turbulent time for us all. I'm proud that for another year the ECCCAs have recognised these efforts."

