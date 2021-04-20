Sitel Group® Opens First MAXhub in the Americas, a Hybrid Co-Working Center in Barranquilla, Colombia

"We're so proud to open this collaborative space where our people can come together, improve their English language capabilities, be a part of the local community and emotionally connect with our business as well as our customers," said Mike Small, CEO - Americas, Sitel Group. "I look forward to the incredible things coming from this MAXhub and our team in Barranquilla."

During its first year of operation, the MAXhub team in Barranquilla plans to hire 1,000 employees from the city's bilingual talent pool. In a continued effort to follow COVID-19 safety and social distancing guidelines, these new employees will join the more than 5,000 Sitel® Colombia associates currently working from home. These associates are providing digital and voice-based support for North America-based customers across an array of industries.

"Congratulations to Sitel Group on the opening of the MAXhub in Barranquilla," said Alfredo Carbonell, Social Project Manager, from the Office of the Mayor of Barranquilla. "We are happy you are here in Barranquilla and that you believe in our city. We will be expanding our bilingual program by increasing the number of bilingual public schools from 80 to 150 schools by 2023. This expansion is a win-win scenario that will provide valuable jobs for the citizens of Barranquilla and provide Sitel Group with a new pool of qualified, skilled recruits."

The small, socially distanced grand opening was a highlight event supported by Sitel Group leaders including Olivier Camino, Global COO and co-founder, Eduardo Endo, Colombia Country Manager and Javier Chia, MAXhub Director in Barranquilla. Maria Alejandra Henriquez, Investment Attraction and Retention Manager, Office of the Mayor of Barranquilla, was also among those in attendance.

To view a short clip of the grand opening, click here , and to learn more about MAXhubs, read here .

For Sitel Group work from home career opportunities in Barranquilla, Colombia, visit https://sitel.life/barranquilla .

