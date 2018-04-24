Sitel Group Partners with CallMiner to Improve Customer Experiences Through Speech Recognition and Omnichannel Engagement Analytics

"In today's world, every interaction with a brand matters. The partnership with CallMiner allows our group to go deeper into our efforts to provide more insights into how brands are performing, what is driving customer loyalty, and find personalized tips to make more strategic decisions about the customer experience," said Arnaud de Lacoste, Co-Founder and CMO of the Sitel Group.

The solution is designed not only to help brands understand the root cause of customer interactions through topic analysis and outlier identification, but it also reveals how to improve company-wide performance between agents and customers across multiple channels.

The CallMiner solution will be integrated into our offerings as part of Sitel Insights which specializes in data discovery, data mining and customer journey analytics. Sitel Insights mines data across multiple sources and channels to understand and improve the customer experience by applying diagnostic and predictive analytics to impact business outcomes.

Given the success of Sitel Group's implementation with a large U.S telecommunications provider, with reduced call time of more than 10 percent and reduced handle time by almost one minute, the company expects to extend similar gains across other clients in its portfolio.

The new tools and solutions available to Sitel's Group clients can map individual interactions and activities to:

Understand and optimize the use of channel options such as calls, chat, email, and self-service for customer interactions.

Prepare business cases for change that includes compelling facts and illustrations of the problem and the ideal performance.

Provide measures and metrics that align operations to a team, a department, or the executive suite's key performance objectives.

Optimize customer service agent performance by reducing average handle time and volumes while increasing first call resolution.

Eliminate or reduce costs associated with manual effort or third party contracts.

"We are committed to showing the power of data to our clients. These new capabilities will enhance their ability to better understand customer expectations, to track performance, and to tailor more personalized experiences - finally improving their bottom-line results" said Arnaud.

For more information about Sitel Group's partnership, visit https://www.sitel.com.

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group is one of the largest customer experience companies in the world. The group is comprised of industry-leading firms providing business process outsourcing, digital marketing, training and talent management, technology and innovation, consulting and analytics solutions.

With subsidiaries such as Sitel, TSC, Learning Tribes, Extens Consulting, Sitel Insights and Novagile, the group's services are leveraged across geographies, verticals and all stages of the end-to-end customer journey, helping clients effectively harness the industry's explosive digital transformation and consistently deliver outstanding customer experiences.

With over 30 years of industry-leading experience, Sitel Group's 75,000 associates service over 400 clients – Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses – through its network of more than 150 offices in 25 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.sitel.com.

