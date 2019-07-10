Sitel Group Recognized as Global Contact Center Outsourcing Leader by Everest Group for 7th Consecutive Year

MIAMI, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group , one of the largest customer experience management companies in the world, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group in the Contact Center Outsourcing (CCO) Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Sitel Group has received this recognition, verifying the company as an innovative leader in the contact center industry.

"We are extremely honored that Everest Group has recognized Sitel Group as a Leader in the Contact Center Outsourcing (CCO) Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019," said Martin Wilkinson-Brown, Chief Marketing Officer, Sitel Group. "With a seventh consecutive year of recognition for our excellence in the contact center industry, we are committed to continuing to lead the market with ongoing innovation and implementation of solutions and offerings designed to enhance the human customer experience."

Everest Group's CCO PEAK Matrix™ Assessment provides a comparative assessment of CCO providers, locations, and products & solutions within the CCO industry. Leading organizations around the globe trust these comparative assessments because of their unbiased evaluation of factors such as vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost.

"By focusing on selective quality engagements in the marketplace, Sitel has strengthened its business health and driven enhanced value for its clients. Investments in talent, learning & development initiatives, and flexible staffing models, such as WAHA, have also enabled it to drive high agent engagement and deliver superior CX. Additionally, partnerships with leading third-party providers, coupled with the capabilities of its partner companies, allow Sitel to offer a broad range of services around omnichannel solutions, CX consulting & transformation, analytics, and automation services. With a focus in the right areas, backed by sound investments, Sitel has created opportunity for itself to tap on to a rapidly expanding demand for digital CX in the market," said Skand Bhargava, Practice Director, Everest Group.

