Sitel Group Recognized by IAOP 2018 Global Outsourcing 100 List for Sustained Excellence

Implementation of innovative client programs

Achieving company growth

Upholding industry certifications, such as the coveted PCI Certification, ISO 27001 and the SOC2, and

Earning industry awards including recognition as an outsourcing industry leader in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant analysis and being named to Training Magazine's 2017 Training Top 125 list which recognizes companies that have made financial investments in employee development programs.

Over the past fiscal year, the Sitel Group has seen steady growth - indicating a strong and consistent global need for trusted outsourcing provider partnerships across multiple industries including retail, finance, telecommunications, travel, hospitality and more. The Sitel Group, which has over 75,000 global employees in 25 countries, continues to expand its services in desired markets including the United States, Latin America, Western & Eastern Europe, and Asia.

The Sitel Group and its roster of subsidiary ventures offers a robust list of services, three of which helped to secure the distinction of Programs for Innovation. Those programs include Sitel Premium Technical Support, Sitel Work@Home Solutions TM, and Sitel Insights, all of which is helping the Sitel Group go beyond traditional services and drive more value to its clients. Today, almost 20 percent of Sitel Group revenue is derived from non-voice related channels / business. Not only do they provide competitive differentiation, but offer much needed services, such as real-time data and analytics of contact center calls and performance, and proactive technical resolution for consumer electronics through their Triple Play offering. The latest Sitel Work@Home Solutions TM program targets locations with recent business closures and utilizes community centers for training and meetings, while allowing agents to work at home, thus providing clients with dynamic staffing options while helping communities recover.

The 2018 Global Outsourcing 100 list recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. An independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisers for their organizations judges submitted applications against a rigorous scoring methodology based on five categories: size and growth, customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation, and corporate social responsibility.

For more information about the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 list, visit, http://www.IAOP.org.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group is one of the largest customer experience companies in the world. The group is comprised of industry-leading firms providing business process outsourcing, digital marketing, training and talent management, technology and innovation, consulting and analytics solutions.

With subsidiaries such as Sitel, TSC, Learning Tribes, Extens Consulting, Sitel Insights and Novagile, the group's services are leveraged across geographies, verticals and all stages of the end-to-end customer journey, helping clients effectively harness the industry's explosive digital transformation and consistently deliver outstanding customer experiences.

With over 30 years of industry-leading experience, Sitel Group's 75,000 associates service over 400 clients – Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses – through its network of more than 150 offices in 25 countries.

For more information, visit www.sitel.com

