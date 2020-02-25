Sitel Group Sponsors Zendesk Relate 2020

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group , one of the largest customer experience (CX) management companies in the world, today announced its Gold Sponsorship for Relate 2020, Zendesk Inc.'s annual global user conference to be held in Miami, March 3-5, 2020.

"We are proud to continue working with Zendesk by sponsoring this event in Miami - home of our very own HQ," said Martin Wilkinson-Brown, Chief Marketing Officer at Sitel Group. "Like Zendesk, Sitel Group is dedicated to delivering exceptional CX and supporting its customers. We look forward to connecting with brands who seek to enhance their own CX at Relate 2020."

As part of the sponsorship, Sitel Group experts will host an expo theater session on March 3 from 7:05 to 7:20 p.m. In this session, titled The Dinosaur in the Room: Building [CX] Dragons , the group will address how a successful business transformation is imperative for brands who want to stand out in the market and deliver differentiated customer experiences.

Zendesk is a CRM company that builds support, sales and customer engagement software designed to foster better customer relationships. Zendesk serves more than 150,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco and operates 17 offices worldwide.

Sitel Group's global footprint and conversational CX approach bring clients closer to their customers through relevant, customized and scalable CX solutions. With Sitel Group's fully managed Zendesk solution, customers can benefit from enhanced CX capabilities with Zendesk integration.

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group's 80,000 people across the globe connect many of the world's best-known brands with their customers – 3.5 million times every day. As a global customer experience (CX) management leader, we apply our 30+ years of industry-leading experience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our group's founders to deliver omnichannel experiences through voice, chat, social media and more to customers of our 400+ clients across all verticals – from Fortune 500 companies to local startups.

Our group's breadth of capabilities – powered by our ecosystem of experts including innso, Learning Tribes, Sitel, Sitel Insights and TSC – go beyond business process outsourcing (BPO) to support every stage of the customer journey. We are redefining the contact center and improving business results by pairing innovative solutions – such as self-care and automation – with the human touch, emotion and empathy of our people.

As a CX platform, we are powered by experts to deliver tailored CX solutions to fit our clients' needs through our consultative, customer-centric approach adding value at every touchpoint – regardless of location, channel or time of day.

