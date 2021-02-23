Sitel Group® to Hire 2,000 Work-At-Home Positions in India

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group® , a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced it's hiring for more than 2,000 work-at-home jobs to meet the needs of rapid growth in India.

Since opening its flagship site in Mumbai in 2000, Sitel® India has seen steady growth in the market, especially in the past two years—reporting 7% YoY growth in 2019 and 21% in 2020.

With a population of over 1.3 billion, 65% of which are below the age of 35, India has the largest diversified talent pool of technical and service professionals worldwide. India's business-friendly climate, diverse workforce and growing class of urban, English-speaking professionals make it a premier outsourcing destination.

"We are proud to celebrate 20 years of innovation, growth and success in India," said Ravi Iyengar, Chief Operating Officer - Sitel APAC. "Many of our clients are choosing India not only for their business continuity and CX resiliency plans, but also to integrate digital solutions with our talent pool to deliver great results for their customers while lowering operational costs and increasing efficiency."

After successfully transitioning more than 85% of its workforce to its Sitel at Home™ model in under two weeks during the COVID-19 crisis, Sitel India continues to see steady improvement in agent performance, retention and eNPS scores.

"With state-of-the-art contact centers strategically located in Mumbai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Chennai, we provide voice and non-voice customer care, tech support, sales support and back-office solutions," said Gautam Sinha, VP & GM - Sitel India. "We support global clients across a wide range of industries, including communications, retail, travel and transportation, insurance and financial services."

Sitel India has strong, long-term client relationships, with an average tenure of 11 years. Agents support clients' customers in 10+ languages, including English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Mandarin, Japanese and Indian regional languages.

"India continues to lead in the market as a favored offshore location for contact center delivery among enterprise customer experience decision-makers," said Peter Ryan, Principal Analyst, Ryan Strategic Advisory. "Its smart infrastructure, global talent pool and booming tech scene make India the top destination for cost-effective, multilingual and high-skilled employees."

The new positions are work from home opportunities that offer career development, paid training and benefits. Interested candidates should apply at jobs.sitel.com .

To learn more about Sitel Group and its platform of services, visit sitel.group/in .

