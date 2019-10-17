Sitel Group to Hire 300+ for Fishers Customer Experience Center

FISHERS, Ind., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group , one of the largest customer experience (CX) management companies in the world, today announced a series of career fairs at its Fishers, Indiana customer experience center. Sitel Group will immediately begin hiring hundreds of associates beginning this month to support new and existing clients including one of the most well-known insurance and financial services providers in the U.S. After the initial hiring in October, the company will also expand career fairs into 2020 to hire another 150 full-time associates. All new hires will have the opportunity to obtain their independent claims adjuster license with the ability to support claims across all 50 states.

"It's an exciting time for Fishers as we begin hiring for claims adjusters to join us in our new flagship contact center," said Jay Robertson, Site Director, Sitel Group. "Not only are we thrilled to be able to bring more jobs to the thriving Fishers' economy, we look forward to meeting and getting to know community members and interested applicants at the career fairs this month."

Interested applicants should visit jobs.sitel.com and enter the keyword "Fishers" to begin the application process. Then, stop by one of the several career fairs taking place in October. Applicants will have the opportunity to meet with the Fishers team and explore the various employment opportunities.

Please review the following information for the first scheduled career fair:

When : October 21 -22 and 25 - 26

: and 25 - 26 Time : 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET

: Where: FORUM Events Center located at 11313 USA Pkwy, Fishers, IN 46037

The company offers paid pre-licensing training, with pay increases after successfully passing the licensing exam. In addition, Sitel offers multiple career paths, benefits for full-time associates and a chance for new hires to work their way toward new opportunities; in fact, more than 90% of non-agent positions are currently filled via internal talent.

