Sitel Group® to Provide Jobs to Displaced Venezuelans Through Impact Sourcing Partnership

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group® , a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced its partnership with Tent, IAOP, BPrO (the Colombian BPO association) and eight other BPO organizations to launch the first impact sourcing initiative to support displaced Venezuelan refugees in Colombia.

"Since 2017, our teams in Colombia have hired nearly 500 Venezuelan refugees," said Eduardo Endo, country manager, Sitel® Colombia. "We are honored to support this vulnerable population with growing career opportunities and education programs as they build a new life here in Colombia. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the refugee crisis in Venezuela, and we're proud to be able to do our part for many of these immigrants."

Sitel Colombia plans to hire an additional 300 Venezuelan refugees, an increase of 66%, over the next three years. Nearly 15% of Venezuelans have left their country searching for better opportunities in neighboring countries like Brazil, Peru and Colombia.

"We're excited to welcome Sitel to the Tent family, and we are so proud of their efforts to hire Venezuelans in Colombia," said Yaron Schwartz, Head of Impact Sourcing at the Tent Partnership for Refugees. "Integrating refugees into a company's workforce isn't just good for society - refugees are hard-working, motivated employees who tend to stay longer with their employers. Companies stand a lot to gain by integrating this talented group of people."

As part of its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), Sitel Group continues its global support in the areas of education, health and wellbeing.

"This partnership is a testament to our ongoing commitment to empower and enrich the communities in which we live and work," said Catherine Trujillo, Global CSR manager. "Connecting people across the globe with training, enrichment programs and career opportunities is not just core to our business; it's core to our values."

For more than a year, Sitel Group has increased social inclusion in talent acquisition and provided long-term, sustainable employment opportunities to various candidates, including those who have lost their job during the pandemic or have been displaced due to the refugee crisis in Venezuela. Providing employment opportunities for Venezuelans in Colombia contributes to economic growth and provides pathways supporting socio-economic development.

Employment opportunities at Sitel Colombia range from customer service representatives to leadership positions. Free English courses are available to all applicants. Interested applicants can visit jobs.sitel.com for additional information.

About Sitel Group®

As a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® partners with the world's best-loved brands, from Fortune 500 companies to local startups, to design, build and deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints.

With 90,000 people working across the globe – at home, in contact centers and within MAXhubs – we securely connect brands with their customers over 4.5 million times every day in 50+ languages, driving our clients' digital CX strategies forward. Powered by our global strength, local expertise and proprietary technologies, we deliver tailored solutions to fit clients' needs through a consultative, customer-centric approach.

EXP+™, Sitel Group's Enterprise Experience Platform, is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families: Empower, Engage, Explore and Evolve.

With our award-winning culture built on 35+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience, we improve business results by pairing innovative design thinking and digital solutions – including self-service, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and data-driven analytics – with the expertise, emotion and empathy of our people to Create Connection. Value Conversation.

Learn more at www.sitel.com

About the Tent Partnership for Refugees

With more and more refugees displaced for longer periods of time, businesses have a critical role to play in helping refugees integrate economically in their new host communities. The Tent Partnership for Refugees mobilizes the global business community to improve the lives and livelihoods of 30 million refugees who have been forcibly displaced from their home countries. Find out more at www.tent.org

