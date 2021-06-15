Sitel Group® Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award

MIAMI, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Sitel Group® , a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, has won the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Data Protection category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep data and electronic assets safe amongst a growing threat from hackers.

"At Sitel Group, our people, processes and technologies act as guardians of our customers' brands, securing their data across every interaction," said Chris Knauer, Chief Security Officer, Sitel Group. "We are proud to be named a winner by the Business Intelligence Group in the Data Protection category. Our team is honored to be among these best-in-class organizations as a winner in 2021, on the heels of a challenging year in the business landscape."

This award recognizes the response and scale with which Sitel Group acted to move nearly 70% of its global workforce of 100,000 to work from home in only eight weeks, while continuing to provide a high-level CX for customers. As a CX provider for many of the world's best-loved brands, Sitel Group worked throughout 2020 – at the height of the pandemic – to move employees to a virtual desktop environment (VDI), deployed multifactor authentication across the enterprise and leveraged voice recognition technology as an integrated component of its secure platform, in addition to other security practices.

"We are so proud to name Sitel Group as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Sitel Group are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."

About Sitel Group®

As a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® empowers brands to build stronger relationships with their customers by creating meaningful connections that boost brand value. Inspired by each brands' unique vision and goals, we ask "what if?" applying our expertise to create innovative solutions that reduce customer effort.

With 100,000 people around the globe – working from home or from one of our CX hubs – we securely connect best-loved brands with their customers over 4.5 million times every day in 50+ languages. Whether digital or voice-based, our solutions deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints. Our award-winning culture is built on 35+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience.

EXP+™ from Sitel Group is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families: Empower, Engage, Explore and Evolve.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

