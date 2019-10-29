Sitel Group Wins Frost & Sullivan Customer Contact West CC Award Second Consecutive Year

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group , one of the largest customer experience (CX) management companies in the world, today announced it has been named the winner of the "Work Hard, Play Hard" CC Award for the second year in a row at the 15th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange.

Brands and Business Process Outsourcers (BPOs) from around the world competed in the "Work Hard, Play Hard" category by submitting a 90-second video highlighting what makes their contact center culture special. A panel of judges comprised of experts from the contact center industry, Frost & Sullivan research analysts and event participants voted Sitel Group as the winner of this award.

"In an industry where emotional, human connections are the differentiator for brands, we are honored to be recognized once again for our people-centric and enthusiastic culture with this Frost & Sullivan Customer Contact West CC Award," said Martin Wilkinson-Brown, Chief Marketing Officer at Sitel Group. "We are so proud of this achievement that showcases this year's exciting journey along with the hard work of our people - the heart and soul of our organization."

The CC Awards are the "People's Choice Awards" of the customer service industry, rewarding excellence and outstanding achievement among practitioners and service providers across a broad range of categories. To watch the winning video by Sitel Group, click here .

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group's 75,000 people across the globe connect many of the world's best-known brands with their customers - 3.5 million times every day. As a global customer experience (CX) management leader, we apply our 30+ years of industry-leading experience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our group's founders to deliver omnichannel experiences through voice, chat, social media and more to customers of our 400+ clients across all verticals – from Fortune 500 companies to local startups.

Our group's breadth of capabilities – powered by our ecosystem of experts including Innso, Learning Tribes, Sitel, Sitel Insights and TSC – go beyond business process outsourcing (BPO) to support every stage of the customer journey. We are redefining the contact center and improving business results by pairing innovative solutions - such as self-care and automation - with the human touch, emotion and empathy of our people.

As a CX platform, we are powered by experts to deliver tailored CX solutions to fit our clients' needs through our consultative, customer-centric approach adding value at every touchpoint - regardless of location, channel or time of day.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

