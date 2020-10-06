Sitel North America To Hire 400 Employees On National Hiring Day October 8

New in-center, at home and temporary positions offer career development and world-class training

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group®, a global leader in end-to-end customer experience  (CX) products and solutions, today announced it is hiring more than 400 associates, on the spot, during its virtual National Hiring Day event to support new business and expanding client growth across North America. Sitel® employees have access to numerous career opportunities and advancement as the organization continues to experience a surge in business activity in the region.

The global company is hiring for positions at its contact centers and for work at home positions in key metro areas, including Augusta, Georgia; Fishers, Indiana; Knoxville, Tennessee; Las  Vegas, Nevada; Spartanburg, South Carolina; Pompano, Florida; and St. Catharines, Ontario,  Canada. Additionally, Sitel Group is hiring for positions across all provinces in Canada.  Candidates who are fluent in French and Spanish are encouraged to apply.

"This year has presented unique challenges for all of us," said Sally Cornet, Senior Director, HR,  Sitel Americas. "At Sitel, we have been fortunate to transition over 45,000 agents to our work  from home model and welcome an additional 25,000+ new hires -- and these opportunities continue. We intend to hire over 6,000 more associates by the end of the year in North  America. If you have a passion for helping others and building lifelong skills in a diverse culture  that supports you, then Sitel could be a great fit for you!"

Fostering the development of new hires is a top priority at Sitel Group as career advancement  opportunities are plentiful as more than 90% of non-agent positions are filled internally. The  company also provides competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits packages,  varying by location.

Additionally, Sitel Group provides all U.S.-based hourly full-time associates and their immediate  family members the ability to further their education through scholarship opportunities and  tuition savings with its DeVry University partnership. In addition, the company offers comprehensive benefit options such as pet benefits, flexible virtual doctor's visits and 401(k) opportunities.

Applicants interested in a career at Sitel North America are encouraged to register for its  National Virtual Job Fair. For those wanting to learn more about the #SitelLife, tune into the  National Hiring Day Live on Facebook/Sitel.USA from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

About Sitel Group® 
As a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® partners  with the world's best-loved brands, from Fortune 500 companies to local startups, to design, build and  deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints.

With 90,000 people working across the globe – at home, in contact centers and within MAXhubs – we  securely connect brands with their customers over 4.5 million times every day in 50+ languages, driving  our clients' digital CX strategies forward. Powered by our global strength, local expertise and proprietary  technologies, we deliver tailored solutions to fit clients' needs through a consultative, customer-centric  approach.

EXP+™, Sitel Group's Enterprise Experience Platform, is a flexible solution with complete cloud  capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency,  effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of  four connected product families: Empower, Engage, Explore and Evolve.  

With our award-winning culture built on 35+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to  improving the employee experience, we improve business results by pairing innovative design thinking  and digital solutions – including self-service, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and data-driven  analytics – with the expertise, emotion and empathy of our people to Create Connection. Value  Conversation.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter

