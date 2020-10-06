Sitel North America To Hire 400 Employees On National Hiring Day October 8

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group ®, a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced it is hiring more than 400 associates, on the spot, during its virtual National Hiring Day event to support new business and expanding client growth across North America. Sitel® employees have access to numerous career opportunities and advancement as the organization continues to experience a surge in business activity in the region.

The global company is hiring for positions at its contact centers and for work at home positions in key metro areas, including Augusta, Georgia; Fishers, Indiana; Knoxville, Tennessee; Las Vegas, Nevada; Spartanburg, South Carolina; Pompano, Florida; and St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. Additionally, Sitel Group is hiring for positions across all provinces in Canada. Candidates who are fluent in French and Spanish are encouraged to apply.

"This year has presented unique challenges for all of us," said Sally Cornet, Senior Director, HR, Sitel Americas. "At Sitel, we have been fortunate to transition over 45,000 agents to our work from home model and welcome an additional 25,000+ new hires -- and these opportunities continue. We intend to hire over 6,000 more associates by the end of the year in North America. If you have a passion for helping others and building lifelong skills in a diverse culture that supports you, then Sitel could be a great fit for you!"

Fostering the development of new hires is a top priority at Sitel Group as career advancement opportunities are plentiful as more than 90% of non-agent positions are filled internally. The company also provides competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits packages, varying by location.

Additionally, Sitel Group provides all U.S.-based hourly full-time associates and their immediate family members the ability to further their education through scholarship opportunities and tuition savings with its DeVry University partnership. In addition, the company offers comprehensive benefit options such as pet benefits, flexible virtual doctor's visits and 401(k) opportunities.

Applicants interested in a career at Sitel North America are encouraged to register for its National Virtual Job Fair . For those wanting to learn more about the #SitelLife, tune into the National Hiring Day Live on Facebook/Sitel.USA from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

About Sitel Group®

As a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® partners with the world's best-loved brands, from Fortune 500 companies to local startups, to design, build and deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints.

With 90,000 people working across the globe – at home, in contact centers and within MAXhubs – we securely connect brands with their customers over 4.5 million times every day in 50+ languages, driving our clients' digital CX strategies forward. Powered by our global strength, local expertise and proprietary technologies, we deliver tailored solutions to fit clients' needs through a consultative, customer-centric approach.

EXP+™, Sitel Group's Enterprise Experience Platform, is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families: Empower, Engage, Explore and Evolve.

With our award-winning culture built on 35+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience, we improve business results by pairing innovative design thinking and digital solutions – including self-service, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and data-driven analytics – with the expertise, emotion and empathy of our people to Create Connection. Value Conversation.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter

