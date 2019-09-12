Sitel to Hire 1,500 Associates in North America During Annual National Hiring Week

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group, a leading global customer experience management company announced today that it plans to hire 1,500 full-time associates to support new and existing client programs across multiple flagship contact center locations in North America.

Sitel's fourth annual National Hiring event—expanded to a full week this year—kicks off Monday, September 16 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. local time, and lasts through September 20. The global company is offering positions at contact center sites including Augusta, Georgia; Knoxville, Tennessee; Las Vegas, Nevada; Ocala, Florida; Spartanburg, South Carolina; Pompano Beach, Florida; San Angelo, Texas; Starkville, Mississippi; St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada and with their Sitel at Home solution.

"This National Hiring Week we look forward to welcoming new voices into our growing team of customer experience professionals and supporting their growth to become the future of Sitel," said Mike Small, CEO - Americas at Sitel Group. "We believe the employee experience is customer experience, and we dedicate the time and resources to assist our new hires in developing lifelong skills including customer service, problem solving and soft skills. Sitel is committed to helping employees around the globe enjoy rewarding and long-term career paths with opportunities for growth, while maintaining an unmatched working culture."

Fostering the development of new hires is a top priority at Sitel Group–career advancement opportunities are endless as more than 90% of non-agent positions are filled internally. The company also provides competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefits packages, varying by location.

Additionally, Sitel Group has partnered with DeVry University to provide all U.S.-based hourly and full-time associates and their immediate family members the ability to further their education through scholarship opportunities and tuition savings. Sitel and DeVry's tuition savings program includes the following benefits:

JumpStart Program - Take any one DeVry University course for academic credit at no tuition cost

course for academic credit at no tuition cost 30% partner tuition savings

Waived application fee saves for U.S.-based students

Applicants interested in joining the #SitelLife with a career at Sitel are encouraged to bring their resume to the event or pre-register online .

For those interested in a work from home career, the Sitel at Home solution offers the unique opportunity to work virtually with flexible scheduling, career growth opportunities and ongoing training. Interested candidates can apply online during National Hiring Week.

Candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent and should:

Demonstrate excellent communication skills

Have a basic familiarity with computers and computer software

Have a positive attitude and enthusiastic approach toward customer service

For more information on Sitel's job opportunities, visit jobs.sitel.com .

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group's 75,000 people across the globe connect many of the world's best-known brands with their customers - 3.5 million times every day. As a global customer experience (CX) management leader, we apply our 30+ years of industry-leading experience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our group's founders to deliver omnichannel experiences through voice, chat, social media and more to customers of our 400+ clients across all verticals – from Fortune 500 companies to local startups.

Our group's breadth of capabilities – powered by our ecosystem of experts including Innso, Learning Tribes, Sitel, Sitel Insights and TSC – go beyond business process outsourcing (BPO) to support every stage of the customer journey. We are redefining the contact center and improving business results by pairing innovative solutions - such as self-care and automation - with the human touch, emotion and empathy of our people.

As a CX platform, we are powered by experts to deliver tailored CX solutions to fit our clients' needs through our consultative, customer-centric approach adding value at every touchpoint - regardless of location, channel or time of day.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact: sitel@shiftcomm.com

SOURCE Sitel Group

Related Links

https://www.sitel.com

