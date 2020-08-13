Sitel to Hire Hundreds of Work from Home Positions in Nashville Metro Region

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group, a leading global customer experience management provider that delivers more than 3.5 million customer experiences every day, today announced its plans to expand its presence in Nashville, Tennessee by hiring hundreds of work from home associates in the Nashville metro area.

"Sitel has deep roots in Nashville that date back more than 20 years," said Hernan Quintanilla, Vice President of Regional Operations, Americas at Sitel. "We believe the vibrancy and central location of our existing Nashville office make it the perfect place to support the growing number of work from home jobs we're creating in the region."

Open Sitel at Home positions in the Nashville market include customer service representatives and licensed insurance agents for a seasonal annual enrollment project with one of the largest insurance providers in the U.S. Employees will be provided paid training and coverage of Health and Life Insurance Licensing fees. Additionally, Sitel is offering those who are already licensed a $1,000 cash bonus ($500 in the first paycheck and $500 at the end of the assignment).

Sitel at Home associates will be able to access Sitel's existing location in the Gulch section of downtown. Nashville, which will serve as a community hub where associates can access training, tech support and, when safe and appropriate, socialize and stay connected with their peers all while enjoying the benefits of working from home.

Those hired will support clients from major financial services and insurance companies. Technical Support Representatives will answer customer questions - via the phone, email and chat - about products, services and accessories.

Successful candidates will be passionate about customer service, know their way around a computer and want a flexible work from home or on-site job. Candidates who are interested in a stable income, family-oriented work environment and paid growth opportunities are encouraged to apply by visiting jobs.sitel.com.

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group's 90,000 people across the globe connect many of the world's best-known brands with their customers - 3.5 million times every day. As a global customer experience (CX) management leader, we apply our 35+ years of industry-leading experience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our group's founders to deliver omnichannel experiences through voice, chat, social media and more to customers of our 400+ clients across all verticals – from Fortune 500 companies to local startups.

Our group's breadth of capabilities – powered by our ecosystem of experts including innso, Learning Tribes, Sitel, Sitel Insights, and TSC – go beyond business process outsourcing (BPO) to support every stage of the customer journey. We are redefining the contact center and improving business results by pairing innovative solutions - such as self-care and automation - with the human touch, emotion, and empathy of our people.

As a CX platform, we are powered by experts to deliver tailored CX solutions to fit our clients' needs through our consultative, customer-centric approach adding value at every touchpoint - regardless of location, channel, or time of day.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

